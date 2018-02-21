Margi Elders Forum Commends President Buhari, ICRC, Others OverRelease of 10 Askira Uba Abducted Women

Margi Elders Forum has commended President Muhammadu Buhari , ICRC, Nigerian Military and other organizations involved in the the timely release of the abducted 10 women from Askira, UBA LGA of Borno state that were on police convoy that was attacked and the women abducted by Boko Haram insurgents along Maiduguri-Damboa road last year.

The Margi Elders Forum also pledged to vote massively for President Muhammdu Buhari in 2019 if he is going to contest the nations Presidential election as a aign of appreciation.

Spokesman of the forum who is also the former Borno State Commissioner of Justice and State Attorney General as well as the present Wakili of Askira Uba, Barrister Isa Modu Chul stated this Wednesday at a press conference held at the NUJ Press Center Maiduguri.

” We, the concerned Margi elders of Askira Uba Local government area of Borno state, residing in Maiduguri are here to express our profound gratitude.

"We also appreciate first and foremost President Muhammadu Buhari , who for his passion, respect and value for human life , promptly responded to our plea and worked for the release of our abducted women.

“In the same vein , we wish to express our appreciation to the National Security Adviser , Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (RTD), the Director state Security services , Alhaji Lawan Daura, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gabriel Olanisakin and the service Chiefs.

"We further appreciate the Borno State Governor , Honourable Kashim Shettima, the International Committee of the Red Cross ( ICRC) , the facilitators of the release of the abducted Askura UBA Women , Dr Oby Ezekwesili the ” co – Leader, Bring Back Our Girls ( BBOG) among others.

” We cannot but to also appreciate the efforts of the press and media houses as well as other concerned individuals , Organizations that are too numerous to mention for the roll played in what we are celebrating today”, Isa said.

" It will be recalled that last year we held press conference here almost at this period of time where we pleaded with the Federal government to hasten the release of our daughters/women and today the president has done us proud.

“10 of them were abducted and 10 of them were released. We thank Mr President for his kind gesture,” Modu said

The Spokesman further confirmed that out of the ten Women abducted and released, 9 are civilians while one is a female police inspector.

However, it will be recalled that the 10 Margi Women who are now freed were abducted in July 14th last year by Boko Haram insurgents along Maiduguri-Damboa road few kilometers away from Molai outskirts of Maiduguri city while conveying the corpse of a police female police sergeant who died in Maiduguri to Lassa in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State few weeks after the ambush of Staff of University of Maiduguri by the same Boko Haram insurgents in Gubio LGA of Borno State that generated lot of tension and confusion.