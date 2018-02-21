TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 21 February 2018 08:24 CET

Panic As Dana Aircraft overshoots Runway at Port Harcourt Airport

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

A passenger jet carrying over 80 passengers came within metres of plunging into the bush after it skidded off the runway as it landed at the Port Harcourt airport in Rivers State.

Panic spread through the Dana aircraft with number 9J0363, as it stopped at the edge of the bush – with its nose dangling precariously.

“The incident was suspected to have been caused by heavy rainfall, which was accompanied by strong wind and storm in Port Harcourt, according to the GM, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria also confirmed that all passengers were safely evacuated.


Not all that glitters are gold ,The secret of a cameleon skin is known by his creator.
By: VianneyChris

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists