AHRC observes World Day of Social Justice:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the world's community in observing the World Day of Social Justice Day that is annually observed on February 20 each year. This year's theme: Workers on the Move: the Quest for Social Justice

Since it was established in 2009 by the United Nations, this day has served as an occasion to advance education and awareness to promoting social justice across the globe. Attaining social justice for all continues to be one of the most pressing challenges facing the world. . Social justice continues to be elusive to achieve, in varying degrees, in America as well as across the world. Attaining social justice is the foundation of true democracy.

This year, we observe World day of Social Justice amidst a world torn with conflict and division. AHRC recognizes that the spread of hateful and divisive rhetoric in America presents a challenge to the culture of respecting the rights of all and building a consensus on social justice issues. Poverty, lack of adequate health care, defunding or underfunding of education, lack of gender equity, inadequate access to safe water, and homelessness are all ongoing challenges to social justice for all.

Social justice can only be achieved through social equity and breaking down all barriers. Social justice is the cornerstone of free and democratic societies and countries that uphold human dignity and human respect.

AHRC calls upon all nations to uphold their stated commitment to promote social justice in their respective countries through advancing gender equity, enhancing race relations, embracing diversity, and advancing equal employment opportunities.

"The struggle to make social justice a lived reality for everyone continues, with advances and some setbacks, almost every day around the globe," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Mobilization and advocacy continue to be the best tools to get us closer to social justice for all," added Hamad.