Borno State Attorney General Assures Bar And Bench Government Support

The Borno State Attorney General (BSAG) and State Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Lawan, has described the unfeterred bilateral cooperation and collaboration between the Bar and the Bench in Borno state, as the only way to guarantee that justice is accessible to all and the rule of law to prevail.

The Bench and Bar have also been assured of state government's support and assistance to create a conducive working environment for the judiciary to enable it remain vibrant and effective.

This was contained in an address delivered by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Borno state, Barrister Kaka Lawan, to usher in the 2018 new legal year and valedictory court session in honour of Justice Usman Bukar Bwala and Justice Pindar Haruna Ngadda, at the High Court complex on yesterday in Maiduguri.

He said the occasion should not just be viewed as complying with tradition but as an opportunity to deeply reflect on activities and performances of the legal profession as well evaluate individuals and institutions in order to identify areas that may need improvement or complete changes.

''We all played our roles and discharged our duties as expected of us, thereby ensuring remarkable improvement and progress in the justice delivery system in the state. However as often said, the largest room in the world, is the room for improvement, so let us continue to strife hard to do better this year'' Lawan said.

The Justice Commissioner used the occasion to render glowing tributes to the outgoing judges, saying that ''indeed, they left indelible marks and footsteps for the younger generation to follow suit''.

In his speech, the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, commended the efforts of the Federal and BORNO state government in restoring peace in the state and particularly expressed deep gratitude to international community and non governmental organisations for their assistance as that has rekindled the confidence of the people of the state in the oneness of humanity.

''Peace is gradually returning to our land. But it is our duty to build this peace on a concrete foundation, if it is not to collapse.