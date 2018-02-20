NEMA Takes Delivery of 6,778 Tonnes of Rice Donated By ChineseGovernment to Maiduguri for IDPs

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as the lead Agency under the National Humanitarian Response Plan has formally announced the delivery of the first few consignments of 6,779 tonnes of rice (135,500 bags of 50 kg each) to NEMA warehouse in Maiduguri.

The Zonal Coordinator, NEMA, North East, Alhaji Bashir Garga Idris stated this at a press briefing with newsmen in his office yesterday

According to him, the rice was donated to Federal Government of Nigeria by the Government of the People's Republic of China as part of it's contribution to the Humanitarian challenge in the North East.

He added that it was expected that the delivery of all the 135,500 bags to all the affected victims in the 6 north eastern states will be completed on or before the end of February, 2018.

"It is pertinent to note that the Federal Government of Nigeria has been supplying and distributing food items to the victims affected by the insurgency across all the 6 state in the north east under a very laudable program, Emergency Food Intervention in North East (EFINE) since June last year.

"This donation therefore is a good support to the efforts of the FGN, and in particular the EFINE," Idris said.