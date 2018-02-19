Governor Ambode flags off Land Use Charge payment

The Lagos State Government, on Monday, February 19, 2018, flagged off the electronic payment of Land Use Charge in the state, thereby ushering in the phase-out of cash payment in revenue collection, effective from March 1, 2018.

During the formal introduction of the e-payment platform of Land Use Charge held on Monday, Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode became the first homeowner in the state to pay his tax into the newly-opened Land Use Charge Account at the Guaranty Trust Bank, Opebi Branch, Ikeja.

While delivering his remarks at the event, Governor Ambode said “I have just invested my quota by paying my Land Use Charge and I ask all residents/citizens to join me by courageously making a decision for prosperity and pay all their due taxes”.

He described the rationale behind the new development as important since the government should not preach and promise prosperity without leading by example. The Governor further urged residents and all taxable adults to be faithful to their civic obligations.

“Lagosians, with your full support, there is evidence that every kobo paid in taxes has been productively utilised in infrastructural renewal and development of the State in the last two and a half (2½) years. It is my hope that we have gained your trust and confidence to move this State forward. For every one kobo you pay as taxes, we will give greater value and comfort to all citizens without anyone being left behind”, Mr. Ambode stated.

Starting from March 1, the transaction process in revenue collection has now been made easier for residents and citizens of Lagos State who can now pay every day, any time and online on all payment channels at their own time and convenience. No payments or taxes would be made by cash across the state in order to ensure that the government improves on the quality of service delivery to the people.

“We should be able to pay our taxes from any bank, WebPay, Paypoint and mobile money platforms without any contact with government officials. The Lagos State Government is in partnership with Interswitch Ltd and all multi-layered payment platforms are to be deployed and used by all Government Ministries, Agencies, Parastatals and associated Companies/Units. Local Governments must quickly adjust their collection machinery to eliminate all leakages also. Do not pay into wrong hands anymore”, he advised.

Concluding, the Governor made an appeal to all taxable adults to be patriotic in this crusade. “That flyover or health centre you see is built from taxpayer’s contributions. The facility provided is for everybody irrespective of tribe, religion or creed. Let us show the rest of Nigeria what it is to be a proud Lagosian. Perform your civic duties. It is the right thing to do”.

Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), being presented with his Land use Charge receipt by the Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Mr. Segun Agbaje (left) during the Land Use Charge payment by the Governor at the Bank's branch in Opebi, Ikeja, on Monday, February 19, 2018.

