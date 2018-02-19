Lassa Fever: 24 Under Surveillance In Delta

Twenty-four persons have been placed under surveillance while active case search and contact tracing is ongoing following the outbreak of the deadly Lassa fever disease in Delta State.

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye made this known in a statement released by the Ministry and made available to newsmen in Asaba.

According to the statement, since the reemergence of the disease in the State on the 26th of January, 2018, there have been 7 recorded confirmed cases with 3 deaths (2 from Anambra State and 1 from Delta State).

The statement assured residents not to panic as the Ministry of Health through its Rapid Response Team is on top of the situation and has been coordinating the State’s response to contain the spread of the disease.

Amongst efforts so far put in place to contain the spread of the disease include the use of the Ministry’s ambulance to convey patients to Irrua Specialist hospital, Edo State and thereafter disinfect same, procured some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) which have been distributed to health facilities across the State including the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Also sensitization of health workers in the State to have a high index of suspicion and take preventive measures when managing infectious cases is ongoing and the Ministry in collaboration with the State Primary Health Development Agency is creating awareness through the various mass media so that the general public can refresh their memories on how the disease is transmitted and take preventive measures to forestall its spread.

The statement added that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Abuja has been contacted and is presently collaborating with the State in this regard.

While thanking the Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa for the support given to the Ministry to enable it curtail the spread of the disease in the State, the statement advised the general public to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility or call 07037120510 or 08168741415.