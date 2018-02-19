Agency distributes 900 school desks to female colleges

The Sokoto State Agency for Female Education has distributed 900 school desks to various girls colleges in four local government areas of the state.

Presenting the items to representatives of the schools, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on female education, Dr. Amamatu Yusuf, said the items have been spread across schools in Kebbe, Sokoto North, Sokoto South and Tambuwal LGAs.

“All the beneftting schools are Government Girls Day Secondary Schools. The breakdown showed the school in Kebbe got 200, GGDSS Tambuwal got 100 while the one located at Tudun Wada, Sokoto South LGA, got 150 desks.

“Others are GGDSS Sanyinna which got 125 desks, GGDSS Mabera-Mujaya which got 150 desks, GGDSS Runjin Sambo which got 100 while GGDSS Mabera-Magaji got 50.

“The distribution, done in collaboration with NIPEP/World Bank, will continue until all our schools are adequately provided with enough desks and chairs for use by pupils and their teachers,” she added.

Meanwhile, the SA has revealed that the agency will organize a special training workshop for school managers and members of the state school based management committees.

She said the training will involve 200 participants who will be taught new techniques in school management by experts drawn from different parts of the globe.