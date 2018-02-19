Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Urges Consumers not to Pay for Prepaid Metres, Installation

The management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has warned consumers within its network against paying its personnel for prepaid metres and their installation, National Accord reports.

Mr Isah Abdulrahman, the General Manager, North-West Region of the company, gave the warning on Wednesday, during a Customer Sensitization and Interactive forum for residents of Bwari, Abuja. Abdulrahman, who reiterated that the company’s prepaid metres were free, said that complaints have reached the company that some personnel were collecting money from consumers before installing the metres.

Abdulrahman also urged consumers of electricity to report any form of vandalism of the company’s properties as well as consumers who do not pay for power supply but have acquired it illegally. He assured residents of the availability and wide distribution of the prepaid metres as soon as the company meets its funding challenge.

Source: Energy Mix Report