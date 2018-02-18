Tambuwal commends Jaíz Bank

Jaiz Bank has done much to create a unique identity and boost ethical operations in the banking sector in the country, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said.

He spoke when the Managing Director of Jaiz Bank, Hassan Usman, paid a visit to him in Sokoto.

A statement issued by the Governor's spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said Tambuwal also assured the bank of the state government's cooperation at all times.

"We will partner with the bank to improve access to loans and other facilities fr our workers and farmers especially," the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

In his remarks after the meeting, the MD said Jaiz Bank is a strong financial institution and will seek to deepen its presence in Sokoto State.

He said they have products that will enhance the businesses of all its customers, and specifically assured civil servants and farmers of quality products and services that would be beneficial to them and their families.

"Our products and services are suitable for Sokoto. We have wide ranging items which will benefit them. The people here are desirous of ethical banking services which provide for socially responsible investment outlets. Jaiz is the number place for such services," he added.