Boss Mustapha; Rotimi Amaechi Have Derailed, They Should Resign Now- Says Huriwa:

"The recently inaugurated Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Maigida Mustapha has derailed significantly from his briefs as the cabinet level Scribe of the Federation of Nigeria and has demoted himself to the role and functions of the rabidly partisan spokesperson of the choreographed platform canvassing for a second term race for their principal and President Muhammadu Buhari".

The Rights group also criticised the Transportation Minister Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi whom the Pro-Civil Rights group accused of jumping ship as a minister to become a full time All Progressives Congress party orgainiser and the Director General of the Buhari campaign council thereby letting the Transportation sector to deteriorate to a level of absolute dysfunctionality and collapse. HURIWA lambasted the Transportation minister for turning himself into the official political 'irritant' of Rivers State who keeps parading around Rivers state with armed battalion of soldiers and Police men to harass, intimidate and disturb the properly, democratically functional state administration of Barrister Nyesom Wike.

With these affirmations the prominent pro- Democracy and Non-governmental organisation-HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a technocrat to head the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation and redirect the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation to his best suited position as the Spokesperson of the Muhammadu Buhari's 2019 re-election campaign council. The President should in the same vein appoint a competent Nigerian to head the beleaguered and dysfunctional Federal Ministry of Transportation to save Nigeria from any possible aviation disasters following series of invasions of airports across the Country by cattle and herdsmen and the series of incidents such as the falling off of the door of the Dana Airline whilst the plane was taxiing. HURIWA said the Transportation and Aviation ministry lacks proper coordination and effective supervision because the Senior minister is busy playing partisan politics whereas the junior minister is junketing and globetrotting searching for aviation affiliated seminars and conferences to attend in World capital cities of London, New York, Germany, Canada and Japan.

HURIWA lamented that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation since been inaugurated has busied himself with activating partisan mechanisms for series of high profile and media orchestrated dinners and other political campaign events at which time the man who ought to serve as an unbiased and professionally committed chief bureaucrat of the Nigerian state has become the official megaphone of the yet to be inaugurated Muhammadu Buhari's 2019 Re-Election campaign. The group also wants the SGF to refund his salaries and allowances since he almost immediately derailed soon after his inauguration.

"This is the same SGF who couldn't clean up a list of board members drawn up by his principal and the ruling party in which both the living and the dead took center stage. This same secretary to the government of the federation has so far preferred to play parochial politics when there is gravely frosty relations between the Parliament and his Principal but instead of using his goodwill and good office to find amicable resolution of this frustrating and negative infighting between the Central parliament and the Presidency has started dining and winning with even politically exposed persons some of whom are facing several charges of graft filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) so he can have the ample time amd media mileage to announce to a starving nation that President Buhari will seek re-election even when the person of the President has maintained conspiratorial silence. This is the SGF of a government under whose poor supervision a cabinet minister allegedly bought for himself an expensive housing assets in a choice area of the nation's capital and he has done nothing by way of ordering a probe but he keeps disturbing the peace and serenity of Nigerians with his busybody announcements of Buhari's 2019 aspiration. Such an unfit and improper person should be fixed where he is best suited and not kept in such a high office whereby taxpayers money are used to maintain a mouthpiece of one of the prospective Presidential candidate. The same change should happen at the officd of the Transportation minister who has since stopped working as Transportation minister whilst the entire Federal Roads infrastructures have collapsed and the Railways are still moribund."

HURIWA recalled that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, recently declared that President Muhammadu Buhari would seek re-election in 2019. The same SGF had previously attended a private dinner hosted by erstwhile governor of Abia Mr. Orji Uzor Kalu during which time he had announced that Buhari will seek Re-election.

HURIWA recalled that Mustapha who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Mr. Gideon Sammani, at a rally organised by the Democratic Youth Congress (DYC) at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, said President Buhari is about the only option Nigerians have to salvage the rot in the country.

HURIWA quoted him as stating thus:“I am glad that you have mentioned some of the person who are interested in leading this country, but if you give them the ticket, they will do nothing with it because they have nothing to offer to this country.“You and I are here because we believe President Buhari has the right credentials to rule this country. We do not have an alternative to the president for now.”

HURIWA lamented that the SGF has derailed from his briefs and has started deploying public fund massively made available to his office to organise amorphous groups to lobby and organise public protests in the guise of drumming up support for the 2019 Re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari whose first term is turning out a spectacular nightmare for all segments of the nation.

HURIWA also called on the minister of Transport Mr Chibuike Amaechi to resign since he has become the unofficial Director General of the Muhammadu Buhari's controversial second term gambit.

HURIWA recalled that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had said if the All Progressives Congress (APC) loses the 2019 election, Nigeria will be taken 10 steps backwards.

HURIWA recalled that the minister said this while speaking with select journalists in Abuja recently even as he said the APC government needs another four years to surmount the challenges it met in office.

While admitting that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has made mistakes, he said the president “is eliminating corruption.