TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 18 February 2018 19:14 CET

 Saraki Invites 7-Year Old Emmaneulla to the Senate; Says Her Story is an Inspiration

Source: Olu W. Onemola
Click for Full Image Size

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, stated that Popular Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emmanuella, who is set to feature in a Disney Hollywood film, is an inspiration to young Nigerians.

Saraki, in posts on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts, also invited Emmaneulla to the Senate to discuss developing young talents in Nigeria’s creative industry.

The Senate President said:

“Congratulations Emmanuella! Make sure you make them laugh over there.

“Your story is an inspiration. Come by the Nigerian Senate sometime, let’s discuss how we can develop the potential of our young talents in the creative industry.”


If you loose the game dont loose the experience
By: Mame Ekoa- Half Assi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists