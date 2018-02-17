Saraki Mourns Death of 21 Bauchi Students, 3 Teachers, Driver

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has expressed deep grief over the untimely death of 21 students of Government Secondary School Misau, Bauchi State. The accident also claimed three teachers and a driver.

The students and their teachers were on excursion to Kano when they got involved in the crash near Gaya village in Kano.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, commiserated with the parents and families of the students, teachers and driver who lost their lives.

He also condoled with the authorities of the affected school and the people and government of Bauchi State, especially Senator Isa Hamma Misau, in whose constituency the affected school is located.

"As a father, I know what it means to lose a beloved child most especially in this kind of unfortunate circumstances," Saraki said. "This is not a loss to Bauchi State alone. The entire country has lost a generation of future leaders."

Saraki prayed to God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and their parents and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Signed

Yusuph Olaniyonu

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate

--