Police arraign Oduduwa university students, others in court for cultism, armed robbery

Osun State Police Command on Friday arraigned five students of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Osun State and seven others accused persons before a Magistrate court in Osogbo for allegedly involving in armed robbery and secret cult.

The accused persons include 18-year-old boy, Olayeni Joshua, Olayeni Jade, 21, Ogunonigbade Gbenga, 20, Olugoke Rasheed,18, Jerry Alfred, 23, Abraham Nathaniel, 29, Oyetogun Adekunle, 39, Oroleye Ismail 24, Oyebamiji Gbenga, 26, Onakoya Hammed, 27, Oladitan Olaoluwa, 19 and Moses Junior, 27-years-old.

It was gathered that the accused were apprehended by the anti cultism squad of the Osun State Police Command on Sunday, 11th of February, 2018 around 03:00 am in a forest. They were said to belong to an unlawful society known as Eiye confraternity.

The OUI students were said to have been terrorising the people of the state and threatening the lives of the residents with gun and other armful weapon which were recovered from them by the police.

The accused were also said to have forcefully collected 41 mobile phones from the residents of Osogbo with the use of the dangerous weapons on the 9th of August, 2017 at onitea area around 07:00 pm.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oladosu Joshua told the court that for being members of unlawful society and the conduct likely to cause breach of peace, the accused persons committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume 2, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria.

On the armed robbery charge, the police prosecutor said the accused persons committed an offence contrary to section 6b and punishable under section 1(1) (2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provision) Act Cap RII, Volume 14, Laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2004.

When their plea was taken on the offence of cultism, all the accused persons pleaded not guilty. The judge, Magistrate M. A Awodele granted them bail with N100,000 each and one surety that must be a civil servant.

On the armed robbery offence, the plea of the accused persons were not taken. Magistrate, M. A Awodele remanded all of the in Ilesha prison custody till the next day of adjournment.

The judge adjourned the case of armed robbery till 20th of February and adjourned the case of cultism till 12 of March.