Military Denies Arrest of BH Factional Leader, Shekau in Bauchi,Cameroon Republic

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a news story on Sahara Reporters alleging that the wanted purported factional Boko Haram terrorists group leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in Kolofata, Republic of Cameroon.

Sahara Reporters is said to have credited the source of the information to the Nigerian Army.

According to the medium, it was alleged that “A top Boko Haram commander, Abdullahi Bello alias Abu Zainab, who was captured by the Nigerian Army on February 14, has disclosed that the wanted factional leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, has escaped to Kolofata in neighbouring Cameroon.”

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Headquarters said weekend in a statement that: "This is not true. The Nigerian Army did not arrest such person, neither do we have such suspect in our custody.

"Contrary to the allegation on the medium, the Nigerian Army is not aware of the whereabouts of Abubakar Shekau hence the reward of the sum of N3 million Naira for any credible information on his whereabouts. "

"We would like to implore all persons particularly journalists to always authenticate or cross check their facts and information from the Nigerian Army before publication or circulating."

End