Oseme Inaugurates Committee On Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Co-existence in Aniocha North

As part of interim measures to address the perennial clash amongst Fulani herdsmen, farmers and host communities, the chairman Aniocha North local government, Hon. Chuks Oseme has inaugurated committee with the charge to give monthly report to the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The committee with four major terms of reference; to hold regular security meeting, gathered intelligence on movement of herdsmen in the council area, address common issues arising from farmers and herdsmen activities and make monthly recommendation to the state government through the office of the secretary to the state government.

Speaking at the inauguration on Tuesday, the council boss said that the emergence of the committee was based on the directive of Governor Okowa for each council to set up a committee on Fulani herdsmen/farmer and the host community.

While he said that the governor was in support of the co-existence among the Fulani/herdsmen and communities, Oseme noted that no land in the council area for the cattle colony.

He urged the committee to brace up the challenge and ensure that its monthly meetings would be taken serious as he stressed that no proxy would be allow at the meeting, saying that the committee will also serve as peace and security meeting where others security matters would be taken cognizant of.

According to chairman, i wish to inform you that arising from the decision of the meeting held on Tuesday 6 February in Asaba on the peaceful co-existence amongst farmers, herdsmen and host communities, His Excellency the Governor has directed that chairmen of all local government council in Delta state are to constitute in their domain, local government committee on peaceful co-existence amongst farmers, herdsmen and community leaders.

"Based on this, we have to identify locations of Fulani herdsmen in our council area, so that we can interact with them and see how they can help us and how we can help them as well to live together, control of animal, teaching them how to abide by our norms and culture so that we can co-existence.

Also speaking, the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko, Obi Ayasi III and the Obi of Issele-Uku, Obi Nduka thanked the governor for his initiative towards the Fulani menace in the state.

"We express our appreciation to governor Okowa and our own able chairman Oseme for the manner being followed in handling this security issue. It is a welcome development, and we will go back to our people and calm them down because there is already a lot of apprehension in our community especially these few days of Onicha Olona incident. As government you people have done well”, the monarchs exalted.

Meanwhile, the governor had last week tasked Chairmen of local government councils to set up special task force on security comprising of necessary interest groups within one week.

The committee comprised three traditional rulers from the three clans, DPO Issele-Uku, DPO, Olona, representative of communities PG, youth president, Women group, Miyati Allah and others.

The committee is chair by chairman of council, Hon. Chuks Oseme while the council secretary, Hon. Patrick Onochie served as the secretary.