Delta Government Receives Another 18 Libya Returnees

The Delta State government has received additional 18 Deltans who were rescued from Libya alive just as they were charged to be good ambassadors to discourage others from further embarking on the fruitless journey.

The Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Ernest Ogwezzy, who welcomed the returnees on behalf of the state governor said “the state government was particularly grateful to God for saving your lives in the face of the absolute dehumanizing treatment meted out on all of you by Libyan Security agents”.

He urged them to put the ugly experiences behind them, chose a new path of life and look forward to a brighter future, saying that “I am convinced that you all must have learnt a lot of lesson from what has happened to you in Libya. Let me therefore use this occasion to encourage all of you to return back to your communities and become ambassadors who will advise other youths against embarking on such dangerous adventure”.

He called on them to go through their various local government council offices and register for the Youth Agricultural Empowerment Programme (YAGEP) and Sill and Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP), “in order to fast track your re-integration into the society. The YAGEP and STEP programmes domiciled in the newly created job creation office is one of the ways that this administration has been able to implement its agenda of prosperity for all Deltans. Take advantage of it”.

One of the returnees, Okorocha Lucky, who spoke on behalf of other returnees, appreciated the governor for his swift response to them by taking them from the airport, “we thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the response that he gave to us. He has done well as a father”.

The 18 makes the total number of Delta-Libya returnees 173 that the state government has airlifted since the slavery.