Work To Achieve Okowa’s SMART Agenda --- Dr Ononye

The newly appointed Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye has charged all stakeholders in the health sector to see themselves as one big family and work together to achieve the relevant health policies of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s as encapsulated in his Smart Agenda.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye gave the charge Friday in Asaba when the Management team of the State School of Health Technology, Ofuoma, Ughelli North Local Government Area a Parastatal in the Ministry came to welcome him.

Dr. Ononye said there is a lot to be done in the health sector and called for all hands to be on deck as he is ready to carry all stakeholders along with the view to making health care accessible and affordable for all residents in the State.

He said there would be no place for laziness as he is ready to push all staff concerned till considerable results are achieved.

The Provost of the College Mrs. Agnes Olojoba (Phd) assured the Commissioner of their readiness to work and cooperate with the Commissioner to achieve the desired results that Deltans would be proud of.