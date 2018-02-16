Alert: No Governorship Election In Imo 2019, Uche Nwosu Banking On Recovering 2015 Mandate From Okorocha – Ozuome Akokwa

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and Ideato born politician, Chief Uzoma Okafor Izuogu (Ozuome Akokwa) has alleged that the Imo State governor’s son In-law and governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Hon Uche Nwosu has been working clandestinely to recover his acclaimed mandate of 2015 from Governor Okorocha.

Chief Izuogu made this assertion while addressing newsmen in Owerri recently. The astute politician explained that while politicians jostle for positions in their respective parties for the 2019 election, Hon Nwosu who is also the Chief of Staff to the Governor and his boss were busy perfecting quietly their plan B strategy of using what he called “an ongoing case in the Courts” to clinch power at all cost with ease. He expressed rude shock at the development and pointed out that the plan is real and people should not take it for granted as mere wishful thinking. He said Governor Okorocha is a very desperate person capable of using any means to actualize his son’s in-law aspirations.

Chief Izuogu went on to condemn the move citing that it makes mockery of the entire electoral process as well an insult to the collective intelligence of Imolites as a people. He called on Imo stakeholders to speak out now irrespective of their political parties than keep quiet or dismiss it as a joke. He said the case has reached to an advanced stage and to a point where the courts may likely give judgment that will shock Imo people.

The PDP Chieftain urged the parties to team up and join in the Court case if they can before it is too late. He said “this is a dangerous political development than can mar the entire political exercise in Imo State if not checkmated,” warning and appealing to the judiciary as the last hope of the masses to remain resolute and ensure justice and equity. He called on them not to allow one family toy with the destiny of the state by awarding judgment no matter their reason in favour of Uche Nwosu as this will portray them in the bad light as enemies of the people, he asserted.

You may recall that Governor Okorocha in 2015 gave his APC governorship ticket to his son In-law and contested for the Presidential primaries of APC and failed. Hon Nwosu gave back the ticket to him on return without any condition attached in an open speech to APC members.