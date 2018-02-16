DBS Asaba Television Begins Test Transmission

Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Asaba, would soon begin transmission test as efforts of government is to ensure that it serves the purpose of establishment.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba on Wednesday, stated that viewers could receive the station on terrestrial channel 25.

He said that the station is currently transmitting on channel 25 because of interference on channel 23 occasioned by the massive flood that destroyed equipment in the station last year.

Mr. Ukah revealed that the development was promptly reported to the Director General of Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and they are aware that the station is currently transmitting on channel 25.

The Commissioner for Information assured that once the station returns fully on air, a schedule that will improve the programmes of the station and staff training will take center stage.