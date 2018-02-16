How Apostle Suleman Foretold South African President Zuma's Humiliation From Power

The manifestation of prophecy is primarily to build up man in his walk and help establish his relationship with God.

Prophecy will not contradict the written Word because God is not the author of confusion, and He will never confuse by saying one thing in His Word and another in prophecy.

Apostle (Prof.) Johnson Suleman, the president of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM) worldwide, on December 31, 2017, released a number of prophecies among which many have come to fulfillment.

One of the fulfilled prophecies by the 'Oracle of God' was the humiliation of President Jacob Zuma of South Africa from power.

Listed on number 27 of the 50 prophecies, Apostle Suleman who is the President of Omega Fire Ministries, said precisely that: “South African President Jacob Zuma To Be Humiliated.”

On Tuesday, February 13, 2018, the decision-making leadership of President Zuma's political party, ANC, presented him sack letter and asked him to step down in two days, failing which he would be forced out of office.

In less than 24 hours to the ultimatum, President Zuma tendered his resignation letter.

Also among Apostle Suleman's fulfilled prophecies of 2018 was the electoral victory of former footballer, George Weah, as Liberian president, and the federal government clampdown on bloggers and social media influencers.

Indeed, when true prophets speak, their words enjoy the blessings of God.