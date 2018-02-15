TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 15 February 2018 20:59 CET

Three Million Naira Cash Reward For Information On Fugitive Boko Haram Terrorists Leader Abubakar Shekau

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
The Nigerian Army will give out Three Million Naira (N3,000,000.00k) cash reward for any credible information that leads to the arrest of Abubakar Shekau, the fugitive factional Boko Haram terrorists’ group leader.

A statement issued Thursday by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman,

Director Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army said in qoute: "Anybody with such credible information can either contact the Military Command and Control Centre, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, any military location, security agencies or call the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre 193."


