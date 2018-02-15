Professor Umar-Buratai electrifies academia during NAL lecture at UNIOSUN

A Professor of Theatre and Performing Arts at the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, Professor Mohammed Inuwa Umar-Buratai today electrified the academia at the main campus of Osun State University in Osogbo when he delivered the annul lecture of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

The lecture with the theme "Cultural Industry and the Contributions of Humanities to National Development: A Case Study of the Durbar", cantered on the need for Nigeria to utilise the cultural resources in the country adequately.

He lamented that there is general attitudes of looking down on culture in Nigeria and that the attitude of government towards the promotion of culture is poor. He urged government at all levels to step up the provision of necessary facilities and resources for the promotion of culture in the country.

Umar-Buratai urged government at all levels in Nigeria to tap the abundant cultural resources in the country towards national development. According to him, “Many people see our culture as something that is outdated and archaic. They would not realise that it is yesterday and today that will make tomorrow.”

He added: “So, unless you know where you are coming from and where you are today, it is not possible to release where you will be tomorrow. That is why we must not abandon our culture.”

The Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Labode Popoola while speaking with The Nigerian Voice after the lecture said in a bid to projecting and promoting culture, UNIOSUN would soon start courses relating to culture and Yoruba language and that the programme is on the advance stage of accreditation by the National University Commission.

The lecture was attended by dignitaries including the President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), Professor Olu Obafemi, the Executives and members of NAL, staff and students of UNIUOSUN including the Vice Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola.

Participants at NAL lecture

VC UNIOSUN Prof Labode Popoola