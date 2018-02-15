Towards 2019 Major Crisis Hit Adamawa Apc

Crisis of multi dimensional level has erupted in the Adamawa State wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) which is threatening the unity of the party and scampering its 2019 election chances.

Stakeholders have rocked horns on who will control the party structure in the state as petitions are flying all over to dissolve the Adamawa State Party Exco led by Alh Ibrahim Bilal Moda.

Rising from a stakeholders meeting in Abuja, a powerful group who have eyes for the 2019 Governorship election accused Alh.Ibrahim Bilal Moda, the acting State Chairman of the APC of endorsing the state Governor Mohammed Jibrilla for a second term unliterary without consulting the party elders in Adamawa State and Abuja.

The group said Bilal Moda endorsed Governor Mohammed Jibrilla despite the fact that there are other aspirants of the party who wants to take a shot at the Governorship of the state which is undemocratic and he should be removed.

Such high-handed moves of Bilal Moda according to the group was a sell out instead of remaining a father figure for all APC aspirants, he had connived with the State Governor to rob others of the opportunity to run for the plum job of the state.

Major stakeholders of the state like former Secretary to the federal Government (SGF) BD. Lawal, Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, Gen. Buba Marwa, Engr. Markus Gundiri and the current SGF Boss Mustapha as well as the Principal Private Secretary to the president Alh. Sarki Abba have locked horns to see that Governor Mohammed Jibrilla does not return for the second term.

Other notable opponents of Governor Jibrilla is the Senator representing Southern Senator zone Senator Mohammed Mo-Allahyidi who have vowed to truncate the second term ambition of Jibrilla because of anti Buhari elements which Governor Jibrilla exhibited after assuming office as Governor.

One of the influential elders of the state under APC Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako who has been laying low and studying the situation is yet to comment on the current wrangling in Adamawa APC.

Admiral Nyako the well connected father figure in Adamawa State has not endorse anybody for Adamawa 2019 but feelers say he would soon speak out on the crisis in the State branch of the APC.

The crisis if not resolved would cost the APC the 2019 ticket as all the contending parties are not willing to listen to each other as the aggressive parties are not in spoken terms over the 2019 race.

The grouse of the Principal Private Secretary to the President Mohammadu Buhari, Alh. Sarki Abba, against Jibrilla is the unjustifiable suspension of his brother Alh. Mamman Abba as the Yola North Executive Chairman over trumped up allegations by Governor Jibrilla despite every efforts made by the PMB top ally to have the suspension lifted, the Governor had refused to be bogged.

Alh. Sarki Abba in the presidency and the SGF Boss Mustapha along with heavyweight Abuja politicians have vowed to replace Governor Bindow Jibrilla in 2019 the decision which did not go down well with the Alh. Ibrahim Bilal Moda led Adamawa party executive.

Throwing more light on the development Bilal said nobody will remove him. While speaking further on the heated atmosphere in Adamawa APC Alh. Ibrahim said he was loyal to the State Governor Mohammed Jibrilla that is why he is been hunted by ambitious politicians.

Alh. Ibrahim Bilal Moda said he was been opposed because of his loyalty to the State Governor and some major stakeholders of the party who don’t like that development that is why they are calling for his removal.

He said as far as APC was concerned Bindow Jibrilla will win the 2019 race from the party. He said under his leadership he has been able to bring all those people who were not part of the APC into the told of the party and he should be commended.

The chairman of APC 21 Local Governments ALGON in Adamawa State Alh. Babangida Talase said the governorship ticket of the APC is open to all interested parties who want to contest and the party cannot exclusively appoint Governor Mohammed Jibrilla against any other candidate.

He called on people of Adamawa State to join APC from all the twenty one Local Governments so that the ranks of the party would expand. He also promised free and fair primaries in 2019 and the best candidates would emerge over all the state and winners would emerge based on free and fair.

Talasse said those emerged overall best the party would support the persons to win the 2019 general elections.

Alh. Babangida Talase promised all APC aspirants to feel at home as the party would involved in a well known democratic tenets to conduct the primaries from counselors to governorship through free and fair means.

The Asiwaju Bola Tinubu led reconciliation committee has a herculean task in Adamawa as te APC is divided into three factions and towards 2019 it would be daunting to unite these foes for the APC to win the race in the state.