Dep. Gov, Media Aide Offer Scholarship To 300 Students In Borno

Borno Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Durkwa and a Senior Special Adviser to Governor Kashim Shettima on Media, Kwapchi Bata Dibal have offered scholarship to about 200 indigent students of Hawul Local Government Area and to 100 non- indigents in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

The 100 non- indigent students/ pupils mostly orphans and children of the poorest are currently studying in Future Prowess Islamic Foundation School and Bara’Imul Iman Integrated School, both in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The joint efforts of sponsoring 200 indigent students of Hawul Council Area, currently enrolled into various sciences and arts programs at institutions of higher learning including College of Education, Waka -Biu, is aimed at assisting students and their parents acquire knowledge and skills towards contributing in development of the state.

Speaking in an interview with The Nigerian Voice in Maiduguri yesterday, the Deputy Governor who hail from Hawul Local Government Area with Kwapchi Bata who is being tipped to run for the position of House of Assembly come 2019 (Hawul Constituency), said, "they were motivated by Governor Kashim Shettima’s policy and desire to have every child, particularly Girl-Child acquire western education".

His words; " the personal sponsorship of about 200 indigenes of Hawul was jointly carried out by my humble self and Kwapchi Bata, I have also personally sponsored additional 100 non- indigent pupils/students mostly orphans undergoing various programmes in Future Prowess Islamic Foundation School and Bara’Imul Iman Integrated School, both in Maiduguri". Durkwa said.

On her part, Kwapchi Dibal in an interview while presenting the admissions to the students based on merit, and payments of the school registration fees including Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) Remittance to the school authorities, said, awarding scholarship to about 200 Hawul indigent students cut across the 12 wards in the Council.

She revealed that brilliant ones who obtained five credits including Mathematics and English Language in West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) were selected for the gesture,before they were admitted in various Nigerian tertiary Institutions, and urge the benefitting students use the opportunity to change the history of their lives by being shining examples.

Her words: "The Governor’s passion to have every girl -child go to school made us sponsor students who cannot afford pay their school fees for the 2018 academic session, as education for all is the responsibility of all",

Reacting, a traditional ruler and Village Head of Ngumshim, Marama/Kidang District, Markus Katsali Mshelia said the gesture which is first of its kind, and was a big relief to parents and guardians including the students.

“There is no better way to empower anybody than to give him the capacity to fend for himself, i therefore charge the beneficiaries to take their studies serious, as to whom much is given, much is also expected". Mshelia stated.