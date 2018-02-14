Vampire By Night, Werewolf By Day

This message is for the Believers, for the Christian Faithful and for the Body of Christ.

I chose to share it today because it is Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the annual Lent fast.

May the Lord open our eyes, may He deliver us from evil and may He hear our prayers.

More than at any time in the history of our nation this is the time to fast, pray and call on the name of our God who is the Lord of the Universe, the God of All Flesh and the Creator of All Things.

I say this because the fight against evil in our nation and the struggle for good governance is not just political but it is also spiritual.

As a matter of fact it is even more spiritual than political because the spiritual CONTROLS the physical and indeed all things political.

Sadly our plight is a pitiful one and unless we call on the name of God and invoke His power nothing will change and it will get from bad to worse.

Consider the following.

Cowhari is a blood-sucking vampire by night and a flesh-eating werewolf by day. Simply put he is a demon in flesh.

All the blood that is being shed and shared by the Fulani terrorists every day all over the country is not for nothing: it is an offering to satan. It is black magic.

It is a ritual blood sacrifice designed to keep one man alive and to keep him in power.

That is what the foul Canaanite demon-god Molech demands and requires and in return he offers fleeting wealth and corrupting power.

That is why the Fulani terrorists "pray", make incantations, invoke demons and cast spells on the borders of the communities that they are about to attack and before they proceed with their slaughter.

Many leaders secretly worship Molech in Nigeria and many covertly and silently bow at the feet of Baal.

They have turned their backs on the Holy One of Israel. They have poured their scorn on the Ancient of Days.

They have expressed their contempt for the Lord of Hosts. They have sought to thwart the counsel of the Living God for our nation.

They have rejected His love and His mercy choosing instead to wallow in the filth of murderous carnage and to be guided by corrupt, reprobate souls and dark, blood-lusting carnal minds.

We have a leader that has entered into a Faustian pact with the devil and, at the end of the day, like Christopher Marlowe's Dr. Faustus, he will pay the price, suffer the consequences and regret it deeply.

Like a ravenous vulture, even now, the demon Mephistopheles waits at his door to take his pound of flesh and drag him to hell.

May the Lord deliver our nation from that leaders evil clutches and may the innocent blood that has been shed on his behalf cry to God in Heaven for justice and for vengeance.

Happy Ash Wednesday and happy Lent.