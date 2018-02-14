Yoruba Youth Diaspora backs Restructuring, Honors Ogunsemo

The Yoruba Youth Diaspora Organization has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the urgent need to embark on a Restructuring of the country, as Nigeria prepares for the 2019 general elections. The group said the only sure way out of the numerous challenges confronting the nation at this critical moment, is a wholesome Restructuring of the country, through the enthronement of true federalism.

The group made the call, at the end of its annual reunion, held in Port Novo, Republic of Benin on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Ologun Ayodeji, the group also demanded an immediate action from the federal government, towards curtailing the ugly trend, that reported attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen have taken across the country, particularly the recent invasion of several towns and villages in Yorubaland.

"As a people, we can no longer remain passive of events happening back home in Nigeria, most especially, those that are prevalent across our homestead, in Yorubaland. We wish to remind government across the country, that the security of lives and properties, remains the Cardinal objective of any responsible government all over the world and Nigeria must not be an exception. We therefore demand immediate action to end the menace of terrorism among others, in the country, while hoping that Nigerians will further engage the government on the need to immediately Restructure the country for a more prosperous future" the statement read.

The organization also announced the choice of Mr. Temitope Ogunsemo, the Chief Executive of Krystal Digital Solutions Limited, as His 2017 Man of Courage and Yoruba Man of the Year.

The group said the choice of Ogunsemo, is in its determination towards rewarding hardwork and dedication to the collective growth of the Yoruba nation, Nigeria and the emancipation of her youth.

It also asserted, that Mr. Tope Ogunsemo has continued to demonstrate an unequaled commitment to Youth development, Education, cause of equity, justice and commitment to the welfare of the people, particularly the youth, which today has become a reference point in the country.

Present at the meeting, were representatives of the group from America, Europe and their counterparts in Nigeria.