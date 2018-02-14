FG Trains 11,300 IDPs in North Eeast

The Federal Government has planned to train 11,300 internally displaced persons IDPs affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.

The Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige disclosed at the inauguration of the programme yesterday in Maiduguri.

The minister was represented by Mr Ibrahim Jibiya, the Director, Skills Acquisition of the federal ministry of labour and productivity.

He also said that the beneficiaries would be trained under the Skill Acquisition Programmes of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) as the programme was intended to help to fast tracking rehabilitation, resettlement and stabilisation in the boko haram conflict zone.

The minister added that Federal Government has accorded priority to youth and women empowerment through skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programs. The president is determined to empower youths and women through articulated policies and programmes, to create job opportunities and enhance wealth creation in the society.

“Employment is a key component of individual and national development. It provides platforms for supporting and fulfilling individual personal achievements and goals as well as contributing to the national economy.” Ngige said.

The minister however commended the Borno State Government on its agricultural transformation programmes designed to diversify the state’s economy.

Speaking, the NDE Director General, Alhaji Nasiru Argungu, said the agency would train 4,000 persons in Borno state, 3,100 in Yobe, 2,500 in Adamawa state and 1,700 in Gombe state.

According to him, 70 per cent of the beneficiaries will be women and the vulnerable, adding that the beneficiaries will be exposed to various trades.

Nasiru also listed the trades to include the production of pomade, soap, jelly, perfumes, tie and dye and hair dressing, among others, adding that, the male beneficiaries will be trained in carpentry, block moulding, auto mechanic and GSM repairs

The DG said also that the agency had designated training centres in the participating states while monthly stipends would be paid to the trainees.

In his remark, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State commended the Federal Government for the gesture, saying that it would go a long way in improving the social and economic well-being of the displaced persons.

Shettima also called for the expansion of the training scheme to enhance participation in the programme.