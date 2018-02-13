Delta Police Commissioner Calm Ugborodo Community

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr Muhammad A. Mustafa, has enjoined the citizens and residents of Aruton, Ode-Ugborodo and other neighbouring communities in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State not to be alarmed over the deployment of security operatives in the areas.

The CP stated this at the weekend while responding to intelligence report that youths in the areas were planning to protest the presence of security operatives and gunboats in their communities.

The CP noted that the deployment of security operatives in the areas is a joint operation by the Police, the Military, and Department of State Security Services (DSS), et.al to rid the areas of hoodlums who use them as bases for various nefarious activities which include militancy, illegal oil bunkering and oil pipeline vandalism.

While urging the youths, citizens and residents of the communities to be law abiding and not to panic over the security operation, the CP called on them to cooperate and avail the security operatives with useful information, as efforts are being intensified to enthrone the reign of peace and safety in the communities and the entire state.

The CP however, gave a stern warning to all hoodlums, notably bunkerers, kidnappers, rapists, burglars, and murderers and their ilks to steer clear of the Communities and the state as a whole or else be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.