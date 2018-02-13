Iyc Rejects Attempt By Apc National Working Committee To Restructure Without Constitutional Amendment

The National Executives of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has reject in very strong terms the activities of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) said to be perfecting plans to implement only areas that does not require constitutional amendments in the Governor El-Rufai led Panel on True Federalism; as published in Punch newspaper of 13th February 2018.

In a release made available to the press by the National Spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Barr. Henry Iyalla, it reads: “The issue of True Federalism has gone beyond directing the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to fashion out new Revenue allocation formula for states. We are not interested and can never be; this suspicious gesture by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress is a perceived act of deceit and baseless recommendation that lacks any iota of substance, and which also cannot be compared with our fervent desire to control and manage our resources in line with the principles of true federalism”.

The statement reads that the Federal Government should as a matter of priority, stop playing politics with the issue of Restructuring and set in motion plans of devolution of powers from the exclusive legislative list which is presently over burdened with 68 items to the concurrent legislative list; the amendment of the Land Use Act, Petroleum Act and all relevant laws which vest in states the control and management of their resources; paying royalty to the Federal Government.