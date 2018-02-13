Lagos State Governor, Ambode extends scope of Oshodi-Airport road project

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday said he had given approval for the extension of the 10-lane Oshodi-International Airport road project to Ladipo bus-stop on the Apapa/Oshodi expressway.

“There is no point reconstructing the Airport Road if it is not extended to this point, and the extension will also complement the ongoing project within the market,” Ambode told traders at the Ladipo spare parts market.

He was addressing the traders during an inspection tour of some ongoing projects in the state.

The 10-lane Oshodi-International Airport road project is scheduled for completion later this year.

Ambode appealed to traders at the Ladipo spare parts market to give way for contractors to rehabilitate and reconstruct roads within the market.

According to him, the traders selling on the road are delaying the contractor’s work, which may have effect on the project’s expected time of delivery in May.

“The only reason why this project will not be delivered is if you continue to obstruct the contractor.

“You need to talk to yourselves; I do not want any trading on this road until it is finished,” Ambode said.

The governor, who said he was committed to bringing development to the market, urged the market leaders to appeal to the traders and cooperate with the contractor.

Mr. Ambode also inspected the ongoing Oshodi Transport terminals, roads on Ketu-Alapere axis and the Eko Arts Theatre beside Opebi Link Bridge.

The Oshodi Transport Terminals are expected to be delivered by August this year.

The Vice President, Ladipo Spare Parts Market, Jude Nwankwo, in his response assured Ambode of total cooperation of all the traders.