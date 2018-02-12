Wayne County recognizes contributions of immigrants:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) salutes the Wayne County Commission's adoption of a historical resolution recognizing contributions of immigrants.

In issuing this resolution Wayne County speaks loud and clear of its embrace of our rich diversity and the importance of inclusion. The resolution was unanimously approved and adopted during the Wayne county commission session that was held on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 amidst active participation and support from key community, civic and interfaith leaders, organizations and institutions.

AHRC commends the Wayne county commission, the Wayne county executive and all who joined hands launching such a much needed resolution to reassure immigrants that they are welcome and to remind the world of our true values. This resolution makes it clear that despite the noise of divisive and hateful rhetoric, Americans celebrate diversity, welcome immigrants and value their many contributions. Through the resolution, Wayne County, which is the largest county in Michigan and one of the largest counties in the nation, refuses to allow the forces of division and hate to misrepresent America and what it stands for. Millions of people have chosen to make America their home because America is what Wayne County says it is.

"It was moving and gratifying to witness this great county declaration that embraces diversity and inclusion," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "AHRC salutes all the County commissioners, Chairman Woronchak and County Executive Evans for their moral leadership," added Hamad. "We urge cities, counties and states to follow in the footsteps of Wayne county," concluded Hamad.