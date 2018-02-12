Adeosun to address UN, OECD’s Conference on Tax, Revenue Leakages

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has been invited by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to speak at the Platform for Collaboration on Tax Conference on Thursday, February 15, at the United Nations in New York.

The Platform for Collaboration on Tax (PCT) Conference, which will hold between February 14 and 16, 2018, is a collaborative initiative of the United Nations, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

The Director of Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD, Pascal Saint-Amans, who signed the invitation letter, said the Minister would also be in a panel to discuss “Revenue Leakages: Illicit Financial Flows”.

Saint-Amans, who noted that tackling illicit financial flows was a priority for most countries, said the panelistswould address the impact of the Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs), particularly those caused by tax evasion and corruption on sustainable development.

He said, “The Panel of discussants will discuss measures, both at the national and international level, which may help to reduce IIFs and identify opportunities to increase cooperation among range of actors tackling IFFs.

“The measures should also cover policies and actions that may address the underlying behaviours that give raise to IFFs, as well as the challenges limiting progress and taking into consideration fragile settings.

“We would therefore be honoured to have your presence on our programme, given the strong support Nigeria has shown for international cooperation on tax.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance will have a private meeting with the Head of OECD Global Forum on Exchange of Information, Ms. Monica Bhatia, on the sideline of the Platform for Collaboration on Tax Conference.

The meeting will focus on Nigeria’s efforts for developing international networks and collaboration with other countries to secure tax payer information.

The inaugural PCT Conference, which has as theme“Taxation and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, will focus on the opportunities and challenges for taxation and its role in supporting the SDGs.

It covers practical aspects of tax policy and administration, as well as encourages an open change of experience and views on how to ensure taxation policy and practices can improve SDG outcomes.

Signed:

Oluyinka Akintunde

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Hon. Minister of Finance

Federal Ministry of Finance

Monday, 12th February, 2018