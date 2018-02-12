Senator Ndume Commends FG, ICRC For The Release of Unimaid Lectures,Police Women

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has commended the federal government and International Committee on Red Cross, ICRC, for the release of 3 remaining lecturers of university of Maiduguri and 10 police women abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents last year.

It will be recalled that the presidency had on Saturday announced the release of the three university lecturers and 10 police women who were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists in July 2017.

The victims were released after negotiations between the government and the terrorist group with the involvement of the Red Cross, international according to the presidency.

It was also gathered that the ten female police women, including police officers, are indigenes of Askira Uba Local Government Area in the southern part of Borno State which Senator Ndume represents at the national Assembly.

It will be recalled that the 3 lecturers and 10 police women regained their freedom just about three days after the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, in a YouTube video bragged that despite the attacks by the Nigeria military and the claims of rescuing captives in Sambisa forest, he still has the 10 women in his custody.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday night by Senator Ali Ndume, Senator repressing Borno South at the national Assembly said the release of the 13 abductees has rekindled his people’s hope on the rescue of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other persons in Boko Haram's captivity.

“It is with great delight that I receive the gladdening news about the release of the ten abducted women as well as the three geological scientists from the University of Maiduguri, who were abducted by Boko Haram in July last year.

“This news has not only gladdened our hearts but has also renewed our hope that other abducted persons, including the remaining Chibok schoolgirls who are still in captivity would, in due course, regain their freedom by the grace of God.

“I, on behalf of the good people of southern Borno senatorial district and indeed the government and people of Borno state in general, commend all the actors that partook in the latest negotiated release of our women and lecturers", Ndume added.