We like or we nor' like Buhari 2019

By Prince Charles Dickson

Whether you like or you no like

After you hear this true talk

Whether you like or you no like

After you hear this true talk

If you like e good

If you no like you hang

If you like e good

If you no like you hang

If you hang you go die

You go die for nothing

We go carry your body go police station

You die wrongfully

I have struggled to avoid discussing the matter of Buhari's presidency as it concludes it's first sojourn, not as an act of cowardice, but truly, who am I, to discuss, a president of the federal republic of Nigeria, who rode onto power on the incorruptible toga. Especially when I am not on a praise-singing mission like many are want to do?

However with each passing day, I know that I am compelled to make my opinion known, and it's not just my opinion but it's that of many Nigerians. And I make these comments so that someday in the future when I am asked what did I say or do, these words would hold me liable. I will not sit on the fence and watch, I will talk, I will write and let my words stand for posterity.

Before I go far, let me state the following facts...as of today comparatively Mr. Buhari is a decent man... (Note my word, comparatively). He is not as tainted as most players in our power block. However trust me, he is tainted. He may have not helped himself to the treasury till, but he is culpable for several indecisions, comments and actions that are ludicrous.

Mr. Buhari has proved that he is not the guy you can sit with in Uncle Joe's palm wine shed, do a bottle or two of palm wine with good Madam Ngozi pepper soup. He has proved that despite that documentary on his human side, you cannot chat him up on one or two issues. He has this smile about him. He is no Donald Duke, he is no Fashola either but then he does not have the guts of Ibori, or Dariye. He is just there, and trust me that's part of the problem.

I can tell you that since this administration came on board fully, it has been one hell of deceit, after another.

A host of us know that the current administration and that which commences come May 2019 will share a lot in common, and that is "living deceptively". Buhari is a 'yes man' and is far from a departure of the business as usual set of leaders that have plagued this nation.

Like Jonathan before him praise singers have again simply caught the messiah bug or reinforced what is known. I am surprised some persons have not called him a god. The expectations were high, and for a nation that has for decades lived below its potentials we had a right to expect much but sadly we are again (saddled with our permission) a government that is largely a deceptive one, or at best performed below par, and wants permission again to continue.

Has the current administration built one school, from scratch to finish, have they built one refinery, have they completed one major road...I mean one original idea that has its conception, incubation, and birth and functionality in this administration.

Millions still lost on subsidies that otherwise would have helped other sectors of the econmy. Besides what really is the obstacle in having functional refineries that in turn would provide thousands of jobs for a teeming unemployed population.

Mr. Buhari not just by his will but by powers beyond him has towed the known path. It is the only road we know for now...road contracts abandoned, commissioning of hospitals without facilities. Schools neglected, strikes within various sectors of the economy amongst many shortfalls and long falls has characterized the administration with a couple of its own fair share of 'elephant and hippo' projects.

There is nothing Buhari can do about the National Assembly and their outrageous million naira salaries for doing nothing, while as part of the deceit the government cannot negotiate a few extra thousands infact just 50,000 for another set that does at least a 'small thing'.

Did anyone think that Buhari's led APC was the answer, than we really needed a re-think? We have all been witnesses to the deceit called change. Or do we need a soothsayer to tell us that the best that we have now is a conglomeration of deceit...

By 2019, what will Buhari's greatest achievements be, (actually for those of us thinking, he will lose the polls, we have very little in choice).

A cursory look at the policy thrust of this government is the very essence of my lamentation. For those who have asked for more time, I have argued that a change in government, if free, fair and credible does not mean that government should restart its engine. On the contrary, it calls for a refueling and moving ahead. Our experience is that government had to start all over again and the same old music is remixed and few months after we notice same old thread in action. Has it occurred to us that the same issues that the last administration sought to solve or made comic of, is the same ones we are facing again.

Obasanjo-Yardy-Jonathan-Buhari...it's all been cosmetic dressing, in terms of the resources at our disposal. For those that ask for more time, I hope they are aware that we earned 2.8trillion, in 2010, an increase of almost 30% from 2009; fast forward to 2017 we have spent some excess of 6trilion in budget.

We have equally borrowed from everywhere, it remains to be seen if Benin Republic will give us money for some Private-Public-Partnership project.

It is strange that we have not seen wild protests fueled by inflation, insecurity, mass unemployment and poverty; all of which are present in Nigeria. However Mr. Buhari may be blessed as Nigerians are so divided on these issues by religion, ethnicity, nepotism, chopism and other selfish modules.

To curtail the downward trend in the country, Buhari and his team do not have the plan, the will; it simple pays lip service to change...just like a labourer changes his shirt day by day without choice to the same work wear he is used in 50 long years.

I know that Buhari despite the best of intentions by 2019, his APC cohorts will not have urgently and comprehensively addressed the job issue, nor improved on the business of government. There are no plans that will translate to the provision of housing, water, and education for all Nigerian children to the Senior Secondary School grade.

With more billions spent, electricity will still not be available, reliable and affordable.

I beg to re-echo again that except there is a honest search for understanding, education, organization, action that raises the cost of state violence for its perpetrators or that lays the basis for institutional change. There would be no answers; rather we would continually be plagued by the same questions.

Mr. Buhari has not solved our problems, like Jonathan before him, he has not disappointed with superlative performances. I and many like me would surprisingly with shame eat our words if there is a remarkable surge forward, if we can stop complaining about the same problems.

If Nigeria can join the speed train age and stop the government of celebrating borehole water in communities that deserve more.

Finally Mr. President, you are not under obligation to read, or listen to me. Besides you are not the root cause of why 50+ years after we are still a nation of potentials and little in achievement. You cannot do anything about it...but certainly you can do something...You cannot surprise many of us that do not believe in you. But you can shut us up by performing.. It's your choice sir, but really—Only time will tell

--