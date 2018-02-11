Latest Benue Attack:Four Police Officers Missing In Herdsmen Attack … Patrol Van Burnt

The Benue State Police Command on Saturday declared four riot policemen missing after suspected Fulani herdsmen ambushed their patrol team.

The command spokesman, Moses Yamu, in a statement made available to our correspondent, said the incident occurred in the troubled Logo Local Government Area of the state.

We are taking stock of the situation,” he said.

Police commissioner Fatai Owoseni, also confirmed the attack, “We had an encounter around Azege when a team of mobile police went on confidence patrol.

“When they were coming back at a point in Azege, they started hearing gunfire from inside the bush suspected to be from the herdsmen.There was a serious exchange of gunfire.”

“Efforts are ongoing to locate four of the policemen unaccounted for, he said.

Violent conflicts between nomadic herdsmen from the north and sedentary agrarian communities in the central and southern region have escalated in recent times and are spreading southward, threatening the country’s security and stability.