Tyga thinks he's the father of Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi: New report

Tyga is reportedly still clinging on to the hope that he and Kylie Jenner will reunite — and that Stormi Webster might actually be his baby.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, the rapper can seem to shake the feeling that he might be Kylie’s real baby daddy, not her current boyfriend, Travis Scott.

“Scott has been encouraging Tyga to get over it and move on from Kylie,” a source said. “Tyga has been complaining to Scott about his unresolved feelings for Kylie.”

“Tyga feels like he belongs in the Kardashian family and he still wants a DNA test to determine paternity of the new baby, which might be his last chance at actually being in the family. But Scott is not having any of it.”

But apparently, Tyga isn’t the only one who thinks there could still be a chance.

“Tyga has heard through the grapevine that Stormi looks a lot like his little son King when he was a newborn,” the source continued. “Tyga wants to see for himself. He's trying to get a picture so he can get eyes on Kylie's little girl and be the judge.”

The rapper is reportedly going to great lengths to get this photo.

“He has tried to get Kris (Jenner) to get him a picture but she's iced him out suddenly. She's stopped taking his calls.”

Tyga's pissed but he's not backing down on this. He wants to get to the bottom of this. He's started bugging Scott Disick, he knows he'll be seeing the baby soon enough. He's asked Scott to get him a picture but Scott hasn't made any promises yet.”

So could Tyga really be Stormi’s father? Well, the couple broke up for good a month before she started dating Travis Scott in April of 2017.

Kylie learned she was pregnant pretty soon after she and Scott started dating, and it’s that timeline that’s led Tyga to wonder if the baby girl could be his.

However, Kylie hasn’t wavered about Travis being the father and he’s listed as Stormi’s father on her birth certificate