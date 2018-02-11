You're indeed 'mwoyo gwa gwanga'!

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." - Edmund Burke.

The badges that police officers put on every day, don't make them any stronger, faster, or safer. I know of the sacrifices that they and military service personnel take daily for myself ,my family, and my country. Afande Muhammad Kirumira was not willing to let evil triumph in our communities. He battled criminals in Nansana or wherever he was deployed, and it earned him the trust and love of majority of Ugandans. It is probably the same feeling the Tanzanians have got for another young man, Hon Paul Makonda(33 years old), who is now the regional commissioner for Dar es Salaam. Paul, like Muhammad, is loved by both Muslims and Non-Muslims in Tanzania. The Muslims, especially, adore Makonda so much and he has promised to build for them a three-storeys building that will cost more than 5 billion/ .The building will consist of a mosque and the National Muslim Council of Tanzania, BAKWATA. Most of the funding for the mosque will come from the Moroccan government.

Just like Muhammad, Paul has battled drugs from the streets of Dar es Salaam such that president Mugufuli ranks him as one of his most trusted cadres. I just wish that Muhammad could get the same endorsement and support from president Museveni especially at this time of need. Personally, I even don't want him to retire from the police. I would prefer to see him take over from Kale Kayihura as the Inspector General of Police. Muhammad has performed his duties as a police officer diligently and hoping for God's blessing

It gives me hope that there are probably some other unknown good police officers who are still in the force despite the fact that the image of the police has taken a good beating recently in the wake of the revelations that Criminal gangs, such as Bodaboda 2010, have been working with the police to supposedly protect Uganda citizens.

Its unfair that Muhammad has been fired from his job before the cases paraded against him have been exhausted in the courts of law. I just think it is irresponsible to fire someone on the basis of unconfirmed accusations. In the current political climate in Uganda,the number of opportunistic liars is much greater, I think, than the number of abusers.

I believe Muhammad will make a good Member of parliament if he ever decide to join politics. We are all raised now on the mantra that we can be anything we want to be when we grow up. Of course, it's not true. That's obvious when we're talking about brain surgeons, rocket scientists, or even professional athletes. And we accept that. But it's a touchy subject when we get to African politics , because under the current Uganda climate, its very easy for Mr. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to become the next president of Uganda than Besigye who is more popular than him.

As we wait to see what happens next to you, Muhammad, i wish you good luck in your legal challenges.You bring honour to your family,your police force and to your country.Keep it up. You're indeed 'mwoyo gwa gwanga'!

"Men in authority will always think that criticism of their policies is dangerous. They will always equate their policies with patriotism, and find criticism subversive." - Henry Steele Commager 1902-98