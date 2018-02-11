Intersociety writes an Investigative letter To President Buhari on Killing Of Christians In Nigeria

A frontline human rights and civil liberties group, "Intersociety" have written an investigative letter on the killings of Christians in Nigeria to President Buhari.

The eleven page letter sited by The Nigerian Voice, chronicled how the christians in the Northern part of Nigeria who constitute the largest minority group are marginalized, discriminated against and violently killed by the duo of boko haram and herdsmen.

In their submission, an estimated death of over 16,000 christians have been lost, especially in the North East, North Central and Southern Kaduna. It also states that hundreds of churches have been destroyed in the aforementioned parts of Northern Nigeria. Their investigation as contained in their letter stated that there have been a viral increase of over 62% of such attacks and destructions since June 2015 when the President took over the leadership of the country.

Various statistical data originating from both international and local organizations was sited in support of their letter.

The letter strongly called on the President to bring to an end the slaughtering of defenseless christians mostly in the Northern parts of the country. It also urged the President to outlaw the Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria as well as fish out their leaders and culpable elements amongst them.

The investigative letter signed by the Board Chairman of the Organization, Mr Emeka Umeagbalasi suggested the reorganization of the present composition of the nation's security apparatus as a good start.