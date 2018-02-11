"The Fulanis are courageous in battle, fearless and disciplined but ferocious with their enemies, never forgetting a favour or a slight". - Chief Femi Fani Kayode

In a recent interview script obtained by The Nigerian Voice, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, a lawyer by career, an astutue politician, shrewd, perspicacious and media-savvy human activist bares his heart on burning issues in the comtemporary Nigeria. An explosive but educating interview. The full interview text below:

How is your health now?

We give thanks to God. It was tough and I was out of circulation for about three weeks but I am much better now and I am getting stronger by the day.

I praise God for healing me, for preserving me and for protecting my life. The counsel of the ungodly shall not stand.

How would you rate the handling of suspected Fulani herdsmen attacks in the country by the government and security agencies?

Shameful and unacceptable. I believe that the fact that the security agencies have not been able to apprehend and bring to justics even one terrorist herdsman means that they are complicit in it. Buhari has no interest in protecting the Nigerian people from the Fulani herdsmen.

Thousands of innocent people have been butchered and slaughtered under his watch and under his very nose genocide and ethnic cleansing is waxing strong.

I dont know how he can possibly sleep well at night. History and God will judge him harshly for his indifference to and complicity in this great evil.

The Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali, recently blamed the killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen on anti-open grazing laws and the blockage of grazing routes. Do you agree? What do you think about his comments?

He is a Fulani man himself and he has spoken up and stated a case for his Fulani herdsmen brothers. His comments simply confirms the view that many have that the Buhari administration are suoporting the terrorists and they dont care.

I think that his comments are reprehensible. Trying to justify genocide and etthnic cleansing and blame it on the victims rather than the perpertrators is unacceptable. The Minister of Defence should bow his head in shame, apologise to the people of Benue state and ask God for forgiveness.

Do you the killings going on in places like Benue and Taraba are resulting from clashes as the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, once said?

No I do not agree with him. What is going on there are not clashes but carefully orchestrated mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide of the indigenous Christian population by well-armed and well-supplied Muslim Fulani militias which are being supported and funded by very powerful people.

A number of states have passed anti-open grazing laws and some others are in the process of passing such a law. Do you think that will solve the problem of attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen or not?

It is good step in the right direction and it will certainly go a long way in returning sanity to the situation. However given the determination of the terrorists, the herdsmen and those behind them far more needs to be done.

For example Miyetti Allah should be proscribed and declared a terrorist organisation and its leaders ought to be arrested and charged for murder.

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, talked about the need to have cattle colonies in states. Some states have said they are not interested and some have shown interest. Do you think the states that are opposed to it have good reasons to do so?

Yes they have a very good reason to oppose it and I am glad they have done so. The whole idea of cattle colonies is unacceptable and there is far more to it tham meets the eye.

It is a subterranean and covert attempt to establish not just cattle colonies but Fulani colonies all over the south and the Middle Belt.

10 years from now any state in the south or Middle Belt that accepts cattle colonies will wish they had never done so.

Find out what the root cause of the problem in Jos and Plateau state is between the indegenous Berom people and the Fulani settlers.

They will not just come with their cows but also with all their people. They will multiply like rabbits and after some time they will not only outnumber you but they will also claim the land as theirs.

Next they will insist on having an Emir then they will impose their faith, their ways and their culture on you and try to dominate and control your every day life.

They will arm themselves very well and after some time they will insist on political control of your entire community, act as if they are no longer guests and settlers but rather the original owners of the land and everyone else will be treated like second class citizens and filth. And if you attempt to resist them they will threaten you and kill you.

That is where this cattle colony thing will all end and that is what it is designed to achieve. It is simply a handy and subtle vehicle for Fulani expansion, assimilation and conquest and it is being promoted and encouraged by Buhari's Fulani Government.

I say shame on this govermment and particularly on Audu Ogbeh for trying to introduce such a repugnant idea even when those that asked him to do so are slaughtering his own people in Benue state.

The proposed introduction of cattle colonies is a rubbish suggestion, of a rubbish idea, from a rubbish Minister, who serves a rubbish Government.

Audu Ogbeh was Minister in 1983. He is clearly too old for the job now, he has lost touch with reality and he no longer knows what he is doing. He needs to resign.

Saturday PUNCH recently had an interview with Professor Umar Labdo of Maitama Sule University, Kano in which he described the Fulani people as being destined to rule Nigeria. What are your views on that? Do you think the Fulani were destined to lead?

May God guide and lead me by His Spirit and may He cause me to courageously speak nothing but the truth no matter how hard, painful or bitter that truth may be.

Not only is what Professor Labdo said false but it also an insulting view and a deeply offensive assertion. I say this because what he is in essence suggesting is that the rest of us are nothing but slaves that must bow at the feet of the Fulani and serve them in perpetuity. Such views are unacceptable. They have no place in a civilised society and they must be condemned by all men of goodwill.

If, as Labdo has suggested, the Fulani are "destined to lead" or are "born to rule" the logical deduction and clear implication is that every other ethnic nationality in the geographical space called Nigeria including the Yoruba, the Ijaw, the Igbo, the Tiv, the Hausa, the Kanuri, the Berom, the Idoma, the Urobo, the Isetkiri, the Isoko, the Efik, the Ibibiyo, the Kalabari, the Nupe, the Gwari, the Bachama and everyone else were "destined to slavery" and "born to serve" and that they were "born to BE ruled" by others.

I reject that notion and I find it deeply repugnant, obnoxious and offensive. I do not believe that that is God's plan or purpose for any Nigerian or any of out numerous nationalities and such views are the closest thing to the Nazi philosophy and way of thinking that I have ever heard.

The Nazis believed that God gave the white 'Aryans' of Germany the earth and all of humanity to dominate and rule over in perpetuity and Adolf Hitler enunciated those dangerous views very well in his famous book titled 'Mein Kampf' (meaning 'My Struggle').

In a similar way Labdo believes that God gave the Fulani the nation and the people of Nigeria to lead, rule and dominate in perpetuiy and he has enunciated those views in his famous interview with the Satutday Punch Newspaper.

Both Hitler and Labdo and indeed all those that think like them are deluded and dangerous and they must be confronted and exposed for what they are: self-serving racists and ethnic supremacists of the highest order.

The white Afrikaans-speaking Boer settlers and farmers of apartheid South Africa, who were originally from Holland, also had those views and a few of them still do.

They believed that God had given them South Africa to rule over and dominate in perpetuity and that the black Africans that they met there when they arrived in the Cape in 1604 were, in Van Riebek's famous words, nothing but "stinking black dogs" who were destined to be treated as the biblical "carriers of water and hewers of the wood".

In other words they were nothing but slaves and even close to being sub-human. That is how people like Labdo see the rest of us that are not Fulani in Nigeria.

No matter how well-educated or prosperous we are and no matter what we may have achieved in life they see us as underlings, serfs and slaves that were ordained by God to live, serve and die for them.

They believe that we live for their leisure and at their pleasure. I believe this is unacceptable and that such thinking has no place in a civilised society. It is wrong, it is false and it is ungodly.

My full response to Professor Labdo was articulated and documented in great detail in my official rejoinder to him which is titled 'The Dangerous Delusions Of Umar Muhammed Labdo".

It was published in the Punch Newspaper itself and in numerous other mediums. I would urge all those that are interested to google it and read it so that when other Fulanis make such bogus claims they know exactly what to say to counter them and shoot down the reckless rhetoric and dangerous propaganda.

We must not allow Labdo's lies and delusions to go unanswered and we must not make the grave error of assuming that he speaks only for himself or that his view is a minority view.

The truth is that he speaks for many of his people and his views are widely held even if not voiced out publicly by many Fulani leaders. That is the bitter truth and we must accept it.

We must also expose it, confront it, discredit it, overwhelm it, overcome it and finally bury it. We refuse to confront it or shy away from doing so at our own peril and at great risk to our collective future and the future of our children and generations unborn.

Unlike Labdo I believe that all men and women, regardless of their tribe, ethnicity, race, faith, color, gender or nationality were created equal before God and I believe that anything outside of that is evil.

He said that Fulani people are saddled with the burden of leadership and that they have to shoulder that responsibility because they are more educated and qualified for it than anyone else. He also said that the Fulani were reading books and ancient transcripts 500 years ago before any other nationality in Nigeria could read or write. What do you think about these assertions?

Again this is false. Qualified how? As a matter of fact some would argue that in terms of history they are the least qualified and the least deserving to lead and rule. If it was simply about qualifications and not a brutal show of power and the force of arms they would be nowhere because there are many nationalities in Nigeria that are far more qualified to take the lead than they were or are.

The Fulani are not amongst the most educated in Nigeria and if the truth be told education came to them very late.

They were so uneducated and unenlightened that they were terrified of Nigeria gaining her independence from the British in 1953 when the first motion for Nigeria's independence was moved because they knew that they could not compete with ANY of the southern ethnic nationalities in a newly independent Nigeria.

That is why they said 1953 was too early for our nation to have independence. Imagine someone saying it was too early to be free and to break the yoke of bondage and colonialism.

That is what the north, led by the Fulani, said in 1953. They walked out of Parliament when the motion was moved because they knew that they were not qualified or capable of leading and managing the affairs of a newly independent nation and they made it clear that they did not want southern leadership or domination and that they would rather have Brirish rule than southern rule.

That is why the British loved them so much and favoured them. Because of their fawning and servile attitude towards the British, because of their resentment for and aggression and hostility towards the better educated, more successful and more qualified south and because of their morbid fear of southerners, southern rule and southern domination they held up our independence for 8 years.

And even then the understanding and deal between them and the British was that the system would be rigged, the census figures would be cooked and the Armed Forces would be skewered all in their favour so that an independent Nigeria would be led by them and not by the far more qualified and far better educated south.

What the British did to us by giving them power and leadership and protecting and favouring them for all these years just to keep the south in bondage and to spite us was cruel and unprecedented and we have been paying the price and suffering the consequences of that cruel act ever since.

Labdo talks about education and I wonder what he and his people know about it? If not for Federal Character and the qouta system where would he and they be today?

Would he even be a professor? What was his father, his grandfather and his great grandfather in life? Were they educated or were they qualified in any way to lead?

I doubt it very much and I dont want to say the sort of things they may well hsve been doing. Compare that to the southern experience and their sourhern counterparts.

The Yoruba, for example, had people in the best universities in the world like Oxford and Cambridge as far back as the eatly 1800's when Usman Dan Fodia was still learning to ride a horse and planning his jihad.

The Igbo also had many educated and enlightened people then. Do you know how many southern Nigerians were at the great Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leonne which was part of Durham University in the late 1800's?

What do people like Labdo and his progenitors and forefathers know about that? Do you know how many people in the south were educated by the great Christian missionaries and the Anglican Church, including my great grandfather Rev. Emmanuel Adebiyi Kayode who was one of those that first brought Christianity to Ile-Ife after finishing at Durham University.

Do you know that his son, my grandfather, Justice Victor Adedapo Kayode was at Cambridge University just as his son, my father, Chief Remilekun Adetokunbo Fani-Kayode was many years later?

Where were their forefathers that were so qualified to lead educated and what was the nature of that education?

Does he know of places like CMS Grammer School in the late 1800's and the great Kings College when it was really Kings College in 1901?

Does he know of great educated men in our history like Bishop Ajayi Crowther, Herbert Macauly, Sir Adeyemo Alakija, Justice Coker, Justice Adetokunboh Ademola, Justice Fatayi-Williams, Chief Rotimi Frederick Alade Williams, Chief Bode Thomas, Chief Sobo Sowemimo, Chief Ayo Rosiji, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and countless others who went to Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Yale, London and many other great universities all over the world?

What about Wole Soyinka, the Ransome-Kuti brothers, Chinua Achebe, Christopher Okigbo, Bola Ige, Abraham Adesanya, Ayo Adebanjo and so many others that came in the later generation of great educated minds and that went to the top Nigerian Universities when they were amongst the best in Africa?

How many of such people do the Fulani have? Not one. They knew nothing about western education till many years later. The first northern lawyer was called to the bar in 1955 which was over 100 years after the first Yoruba lawyer, Sapara Williams, was called to the bar.

And even that northerner was a northener of Yoruba extraction by the name of Ganiyu Abdul-Rasaq from Ilorin. Where were the Fulani throughout these years in terms of education? Even the Hausas who they conquered, the Kanuri and much of the north were far ahead of them.

The earliest and most educated family in the north were the Atta's and they were Ibiras from Okene and not Fulani. The earliest and best edicated family in the far core north were the Wali's of Kano but even they were well behind the Attas and the Abdul Rasaq's.

Most of the northern tribes, like their southern counterparts, had thousands of years of rich history, empire and kingdoms in their present locations long before the Fulani came and when they were still plying the trade routes with their camels to north Africa from Futa Jalon in Guinea and herding cattle.

The Fulani did not even appear in northern Nigeria until 1797 and the jihad was launched in 1804. They met us all here. They came from elsewhere and they came with the sword.

What they got in northern Nigeria they got by the power of the sword and through violence, bloodshed and conquest and not as a consequence of any qualification or education that they never had.

They conquered parts of the north, toppled old dynasties, destroyed ancient empires and imposed their Emirs by force on their new-found slaves and vassals. It was by force and not by qualification or superior knowledge and education as Labdo would have us believe.

And when they talk about education and you point these facts out they will say "oh we are talking about Islamic education and not western education". But yet again they are wrong there because even in that they were very far behind most others.

I say this because Islam came to the Yoruba tribes primarily through the Turkish traders 400 years before Usman Dan Fodio put his foot in northern Nigeria and attacked the Hausa Habe Kingdom and fought King Yunfa of Gobir.

The Hausa hsd already accepted Islam as their faith then just as the Kanuris had done too. However in the whole of Nigeria no tribe knew Islam or was better educated in Islamic literature, the Koran and the hadith than the Yoruba Muslims.

So when Labdo talks about the Fulani being better qualified or better educated than anyone else it is simply a manifestation of his ignorance, his delusion and his arrogance of power.

He said that other tribes did not know how to read and write when the Fulani were reading transcripts 500 years before.

The truth is that the opposite is the case. They are the ones that knew nothing whilst others were far ahead of them and well advanced in matters of civilisation and governance.

He is wrong and we must set the record straight so that those in the younger generation are not misled. The Caliphate has only existed for about 220 years and before then the Fulani were barely educated, they were nothing and they knew nothing.

In terms of qualifications and education they are very far down the line when compared to the numerous ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria. As painful as it may be this is the bitter truth.

What do you think about their leadership qualities?

There is something very interesting that Napolean Bonaparte, the greatest Emperor and leader that France ever had, once said about the British cavalry.

I believe it was at the Battle of Waterloo. He said that the British had "the best cavalry in Europe" but that it was "the worst led".

This describes the Fulani very well. They are a wonderful people who are courageous in battle, fearless and disciplined. They are also deeply loyal to their friends and bitterly ruthless and ferocious with their enemies, never forgetting a favour or a slight.

However sadly their traditional institutions and poitical leadership encourages and sustains a feudal system which frowns on education for the ordinary people and which keeps them in darkness and bondage. Worst still they have a rigid class system which does not serve them well.

That is why the great Hausa leader from Kano, Mallam Aminu Kano, once said that until all the Fulani Emirs were removed the ordinary people and masses of the north would remain in servitude and would not be truly free. That is what the Fulani leaders have done to their own people.

They would rather have them herding cows or walking the streets as almajiris and begging for alms and food than lead them into a place of enlightemment, liberty and prosperity and I think that is a failure of leadership on their part.

If you cannot lead your own people right and you insist on keeping them in bondage and ignorance how can you then possibly lay claim to leading others?

Outside of that I must add this and it is important

When it comes to furthering and protecting a collective TRIBAL interest or championing the cause and interest of their own ethnic group there is no tribe that is better at that than the Fulani.And this applies to both their rich and their poor.

They are focused, courageous, patient, disciplined, tough, resilient, ruthless and able to take pain without betraying any emotion all because they think far ahead and they know what they wish to achieve for the greater good of their tribe and kinsmen.

However when it comes to furthering or protecting the NATIONAL interest in my view they are the weakest and the worst simply because, generally speaking, they see themselves as overlords and masters of everyone else and this breeds hatred and resentment.

Most of them actually believe that Nigeria was created for their benefit alone and that the country and its people is essentially their foot stool. Labdo's words actually betrays the thoughts of most of them though they would never say it publicly.

They conquer not just by force of arms but by guile, deceit and assimilation. History proves that, particularly the way they conquered Gobir and Ilorin. And of course Buhari's actions and style of governance over the last three years, which is basically Fulani and Muslims first in everything and to hell with everyone else, proves that.

I am very reluctant to judge a whole race of people based on the failings of their present and past leaders but generally speaking I am not impressed by their leadership abilities because it is always more about promoting a tribal and ethnic interest rather than a national interest.

They always pretend otherwise but that is the reality. Actions speak louder than words. I know the history of our country well and sadly that has always been their trait and style whenever the Fulani are in power.

To them everything is about conquest and domination. And it is not just ethnic but also religious and that makes it even more dangerous. Worse of all is the fact that they never allow their most civilised and liberal or their brightest and best to get to the top.

They fight and attempt to destroy people like Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, Sambo Dasuki, Kabiru Turaki, Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Abubakar Atiku, Shehu Sani, Rabiu Kwakwanso, Nuhu Ribadu, Mohammed Dankwabo, Aminu Tambuwal and others for being too liberal and for accomodating other tribes and faiths whilst they encourage and promote those with blood on their hands, that kill Shiite Muslims and Christians and that attempt to justify and rationalise the barbaric genocide and unconsciable ethnic cleansing of the Fulani terrorists and herdsmen. I will not mention names but you know who I mean.

They prefer the ultra-conservative feudalists, the ethnic supremacists, the religious bigots, the diehard hegemonists and the radical hardliners amongst them to lead. They do not like the liberals and the reformers within their own ranks and they view them with as much disgust and contempt as they do southerners.

In terms of former Presidents of Fulani extraction the one I can say that I have the most respect and affection for was Shehu Shagari who, in my view, is a good man.

He was a gentle and moderate leader that did not let power go to his head, that was fair to all ethnic nationalities and that had no ethnic agenda.

Another leader amongst them who was part Fulani and who I had the greatest respect and affection for was the former Head of the dreaded and defunct Nigerian Security Organisation (NSO), Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi, the late Mararan Sokoto, who brought me into politics in 1990 and who taught me all I needed to know about the secret and grey world of intelligence-gathering and spying.

He was a man of unimpeachable integrity and a strong and dependable leader. He was fair-minded: a profoundly good man with no iota of racism or tribalism in his body, spirit or soul.

Sadly, when it comes to good quality leaders, he and people like Shagari were the exceptions rather than the rule.

There are many Fulanis around today that would also make good leaders but those that have the mindset of total domination of other ethnic groups hardly ever allow them to emerge because they know that they will serve a national interest rather than a narrow tribal or religious one. This is my view about Fulani leadership.

Do you agree with his assertion that Fulani people were benevolent by not forcing people to convert to Islam and so on during the invasion that brought them to Nigeria and led to the conquering of some empires in the North?

He is talking absolute rubbish. He is indulging in deceit and falsehood of the worst kind and he is attempting to revise history.

The fact of the matter is that the conquest of parts of the north by the Fulani and the establishment of the Calphate empire was justified and propelled by the desire and supposed religious obligation to wipe out all other faiths, including Christianity, and spread Islam by the force of arms.

Consequently this was effected by a series of brutal and genocidal jihads in which hundreds of thousands of people if not millions were slaughtered in cold blood.

More Christians and traditional religion practitioners were slaughtered during the Jihads and during the establishment and spreading of the Caliphate than at any other time in our history.

Usman Dan Fodio offered either the sword or the Koran and he was utterly ruthless about it.

To say that Christians were allowed to practice their faith freely at that time or to stick to their religion is a lie from the pit of hell.

There was no benevolence extended towards the Christians in the Caliphate during the jihads or thereafter, only death, mass murder and slaughter for all those that were labelled as Christians, infidels and unbelievers.

The Christian faith continued to spread throughout the Caliphate and the north in spite of the butchery and persecution meted out to them by the Emirs and because of the hard work of the Church, the Christian missionaries and the immense courage and resilience of the northern Christian minority groups.

It did not spread because Usman Dan Fodio or his successors did them any favours or showed them kindness.

Are you denying the fact that Fulani people indeed have a rich heritage or history dating back to many years?

Certainly not many years. I have told you that the history of the Caliphate dates back to just over 200 years.

That is very young when you compare it to others like the Benin Empire, the Oyo Empire, the Habe Empire, the Nupe Kingdom, the Borno Empire, the Kalabari Empire, the Ashanti Empire in Ghana, the Kingdom of Dahomy and the other numerous kingdoms that were dotted all over the geographical space which later became Nigeria after the British arrived.

The Fulani do have a rich heritage and a noble history but all that came after the establishment of the Caliphate and their invasion of northern Nigeria.

Before the establishment of the Caliphate their history was very dark and there was simply nothing to it. And without Nigeria they would have remained nothing.

Until the time they came to our shores with their swords and horses they were just easy-going, nomadic and migrant cattle herdsmen from Futa Jalon who wandered all over west Africa breeding horses, rearing cattle and trading primarily with the Malians, Berbers, Arabs and Tauregs of north Africa.

They married and cross-bred with these trading partners for many years and that is how the genetic make-up and the blood lines of the Fulani was established. They are actually a hybrid race from mixed racial stock.

They are not black Africans in the true sense of the word and this explains their strange physical features. Just look at their frame, their hair, their noses and their complexion and you know they are different. Their temprement and culture is also very different to ours and it is most un-African.

I am not talking about the Hausa but about the Fulani. They are different from us. They are a cross between the black Africans of Futa Jalon in modern day Guniea and the light-skinned Arabs, Berbers, Malians and Taurags of north Afica.

There is little evidence that they had any history of an orderly, strong, well-structured, sophisticated and well-administered community like any of those that existed within the borders of what was to later become Nigeria before the establishment of the Caliphate.

And before they came to Nigeria they resided primarily between Mali, Guniea and Senegal.

You said in your essay that Fulani people were originally not part of us, does that mean you don’t agree with Prof. Labdo that Fulani people should not be called settlers in Nigeria because other tribes had also settled where they are at a point in their history?

Fulani people are best described as settlers because they came here relatively recently compared to everyone else. The rest of us have been here for 500 to 1000 years and some even more.

Secondly they are the only tribe in Nigeria that wander into other peoples ancestral and tribal lands, reside their for some time and then after some time claim that land as their own.

This always leads to trouble as they try to forcefully impose their will, religion, culture and ways and dominate the indigenous community that unwittingly took them in as guests years before.

When these conflicts start it always leads to violence and that is why the Fulani are not only regarded as setters but also there is always a huge amount of resentment channeled towards them.

Labdi cannot get away with attempting to label the indegenous communities that have lived on their tribal land for up to 1000 years as settlers. This is intellectually dishonest, disingenious and unfair.

For many generations the indigenous people have lived on that land and their right to it cannot be altered by those that have just arrived and that they originally welcomed with open and loving arms.

When you said ‘originally not part of us’ in your essay, who are the people that you meant by ‘us’? Which tribes should be considered as original owners of Nigeria?

Every single tribe in the country apart from the Fulani can be considred as the original owners and I said that only in the context that the Fulani only arrived in our shores 220 years ago.

I did not say they are not Nigerians. What I said was that they joined us later than others and unlike the rest of us they were not originally from here.

It appears that there is Fulani-phobia in Nigeria now. What do you think is responsible for that? Is it the attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on host communities, villages and farms or what?

It is much deeper than that and it is very real. You need to look at what has been happening to this country over the last 100 years since the amalglamation and over the last 57 years since independence to understand it.

Things are about to explode and Buhari, who sees himself as the third Mahdi and the reincarnation of Usman Dan Fodio and Sir Ahmadu Bello all rolled into one, has made matters worse.

I do not hate the Fulani and as a matter of fact one eight of the blood that runs through my veins is Fulani blood because my maternal great grandmother was a pure-blooded Fulani woman from Sokoto. However the bitter truth is that their leaders and their people have not been fair to the rest of Nigeria.

We want a nation in which everyone is equal and not one of masters and slaves. We are not interested in a nation where some are more equal than others.

They have other ideas and we cannot allow that. We would rather go to war and break the country than have that. My Yoruba forefathers were never slaves and I will not see my people or my lineage and offspring enslaved. Whilst I live I shall resist those that seek to enslave me, my children and my lineage with everything I have got.

Even if I am killed or die in the struggle at least they will know and history will record that I lived for something and that I died fighting for the cause of freedom and libety of my people and their furue.

That is what real men and real leaders are meant to do and I am happy to do it. As long as their is life and breath in me I will never stop. It is my calling.

This inordinate desire and long term Fulani aspiration of conquering the whole of Nigeria and dipping the Koran in the Atlantic ocean cannot work.

It will be resisted. And those that wish to do it must desist from trying before the whole thing explodes in their faces.

I say again it will be resisted. And the more they try to impose it the more resistance they will meet.

I predicted conflict a while back and all that is going on today does not surprise me because I said it would happen if they were given power. Go and read my essays over the last 30 years and especially over the last 5 years.

They have obviously reached a decisive stage in a plan long prepared. A plan that has economic and social facets as much as political.

They are following a script long prepared. Large bodies of armed men cannot be roaming the country freely without the intervention of security agencies if there is no high level complicity.

If you ask me why they are doing it the answer is simple and clear: it is what the Nazis called the quest for "Lebensraum" (meaning "living space").

It is an economic programme of inheriting as much land with as few people as possible left on them. The desertification is driving them southward. Increasing population, dwindling resources. It was bound to happen with our planlessness.

Even Rwanda genocide had an economic aspect to it. Rwanda and Burundi are one of the most densely populated places in Africa.

Lack of planning over the decades is the cause. Apart from Awolowo, Houphouet-Boigny, Bourguiba,, Nkrumah and Nyerere, African leaders, including Mandela, had neither strategic vision nor a clear plan for resolving the challenges facing us.

Awolowo suggested incorporating secession clause into our constitution at the 1954 Constitutional Conference. Sadly it was oppposed primarily by thr north and it failed.

Had it been entrenched in our constitution we may have avoided the first civil war and the second one which I am praying will never come.

Some people have been saying that it appears that Fulani people want to colonise the whole of Nigeria. Where do you think that is coming from? Why would people say that?

They are saying it because it is true and because it is real and both Labdo and Buhari have proved that.

Every single one of the 19 security, military and intelligence agencies and formations in the country today except for the position of the Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Defence Staff is headed by a northern Muslim.

It has never happened before in our history. Again every leading key officer in NNPC today is a northern Muslim . I could go on and on.

Let me share something with you that a friend of mine who is a Governor of one of the northern states said which really worried me. I wont mention his name but I will tell you what he said. He said,

"Boko Haram has been rebranded into herdsmen but Nigerians are unaware. The Fulani Caliphate in collaboration with Chad, Niger, and Mali have orchestrated a deadly plan on Nigerians and their land. The Federal Government, the Presidency and the Fulani elders, including the Emir, are all part of it. The cattle colony is a pretext. Chad, Niger, and Mali are presently on a full-scale invasion of Nigerian territory. Nigerians must rise against it. The Federal Government now works with Boko Haram to kill citizens. I am an APC member but I must tell you this government has failed the people".

His words worried me because I am a man of peace and I abhor violence. Yet every day now we see nothing but violence as our people are being slaughtered. Just last tuesday the commander of SARS in Saki, Oyo state was cut to pieces with matchets by Fulani terrorists. Where will it stop?

No-one is safe yet our President says and does nothing except to say we must not retaliate, we must not defend ourselves and we must live peacefully with our killers and accomodate them. What does that tell you?

And he is a Fulani like them and he is also the life patron of Miyetti Allah their umbrella organisation. How do you expect us to feel? Of course we feel like an endangered species.

We are being sent like lambs to the slaughter and we are told that we cant defend ourselves even though the government refuses to defend or protect us.

Worse still our Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who is clearly out of his depth and totally overwhelmed by all these challenges, says we should pray for the Fulani terrorists as they are killing our loved ones whilst at the same time he says we must crush the Igbos that belong to Nnamdi Kanu's IPOB who we have much in common with us, who have done us no harm, who are being persecuted and butchered and who never killed our people, raped our women, stolen our land or burnt our homes and farms. What strange madness is this?

And this man calls himself a Christian and a Pastor? Has he no conscience? Does he fear Buhari more than he fears God? It really is a shame. It is a tragedy.

And the truth is that every word that my Governor friend said above is true. He has spoken courageously and at great risk to his life and that of his family. I commend him for that.

How did it all come to this? How did iy get so bad? How come we did not see it coming?

Most Nigerians did not see it coming but I and a few others did.

WE WARNED the Nigerian people that it would come to this. I saw all this coming in 2015 and when I spoke out about it I became a marked man. The system resolved to discredit and destroy me for speaking the truth.

As a conseqirnce of all I said and all my warnings II received nothing but insults, politically-motivated criminal charge, 3 months of incarceration, ruthless persecution of not just myself but also my family members including my beautiful young wife Precious.

We have been put through hell and are still going through hell but we have never complained or relented in our quest for fairness, truth, good governance and justice and in our attempt to stand against the evil tide and calamity that has befallenn and overwhelmed our people and our nation.

I was even assaulted by a young and depraved northern muslim jihadist security agent for "praying and reading my bible for too long" when I was in one of my spells in detention.

On another occassion I was locked up in the terrorist wing of a prison for a couple of weeks where they keep only Boko Haram convicts and suspects.

Can you imagine that? Can you believe it? I thank God for the professionalism, humanity and kindness of the prison warders otherwise it could have been worse.

Someone was hoping that the Boko Haram inmates would either maim me or take my life but God went ahead of me and they showed me nothing but respect and kindness.

I was put through all this not because I had done anything wrong but just to humiliate, disgrace, punish and intimidate me for simply telling the truth and speaking out against the evil that has befallen our nation. That is how wicked these peoole are.

Meanwhile innocent people are being killed everyday. And everything that I had warned about is unfolding before our very eyes and everyone is saying "Gosh FFK was right all along".

Well I wish I had been wrong but one thing is clear: what lies ahead is far worse than anything that Nigeria has ever witnessed or seen before in its history.

If anyone thinks that the tiger that already has the goat between its teeth will give it up easily then they still don't understand the nature of the beast that we are dealing with.

You must get this clear: it is not just about Buhari but about who and what he stands for and represents and they make no bones about it.

It is about conquest, rulership, power-show and the total and complete domination of every sphere of our life and existence by a small, hateful and slippery little ethnic group which considers itself superior to all others, which is racist in all its ways and which believes that it was born, destined and ordained by God to control and laud it over the rest of the 180 million people that make up the numerous ethnic nationalities of Nigeria.

You better not just pray but you must also get your PVC and your spiritual weapons of war out if you want to save Nigeria.

You had also better get ready to defend yourselves if and when you are attacked because the government has proved that it has NO interest in protecting you but rather in assisting your killers and oppressors to kill and oppress you.

It is not just about winning an election in 2019 but about saving your nation, your land, your faith, your famlly, your children and future generations of your lineage and loved ones from being humiliated, decimated, blighted, enslaved, pillaged, ethnically-cleansed, exterminated and completely wiped out by the most vicious, bloodthirsty, cunning, relentless and self-serving group of people that the African continent has ever seen or known.

It is about defending and protecting yourselves from a tiny race of ethnic aliens and itinerant vagrants who are hell-bent on subjugating our nation, milking dry its vast mineral and human resources and controlling them for their own benefit.

Take it or leave it, that is what is at stake. And if we fail to stop it now, a little down the line when the curtain comes down, all hell breaks lose and it finally happens, you will come back to me and once again say, "Gosh, if only we had listened! FFK was right all along!"

The professor and National Chairman of Fulbe Development Association, Alhaji Ahmad Bello, have been quoted as saying that Fulani can never be defeated. What do you think about such claims?

It is historically untrue. The Yoruba defeated the Fulani in Osogbo and sent them back to the north. Though they got Ilorin as a consequence of the rebellion of the then Aare Ona Kakaanfo, Afonja, who colluded with the Fulani leader Alimi and fought against his commander and traditional ruler, the Alafin of Oyo, the Yoruba have never been conquered by the Fulani or anyone else and neither will they ever be.

It is interesting to note that Afonja himself was later betrayed and killed by the Fulani Alimi who took the Ilorin throne for himself and got the backing of the Sultan of Sokoto. That is how Ilorin was lost to the Yoruba and became a Fulani Emirate till today.

Outside of that the Fulani have never been able to take one inch of Yoruba soil or defeat us in battle.

The truth is that we are slow to anger but irresistable in battle. They say that it is not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of fight in the dog.

Nobody wants to fight and neither do we want a war but it would be a grave error and griveous miscalculation on their part for the Fulani to "wake our sleeping sword lightly" (to use King Henry Vth's words).

Wisdom dictates that we must all be restrained, sue for peace and try to talk our differences out like civilised people rather than exchange blows and indulge in violence.

However if full scale war is ever forced upon the Yoruba, the people of the south or indeed the people of the Middle Belt by any group of misquided or deluded adventurers who wish to conquer us all we will not run or shy away from it. It will be viewed and regarded as the final battle for our independence from our internal colonial masters.

They say hubris always comes before nemesis. Let this Fulani man and all those that think like him and make these threats keep talking and bragging that his people can never be defeated.

If, God forbid, armed conflict ever comes we shall put his boast to the test and I trust that God shall defend His own.

As the Leader of the Yoruba, Chief Obafemi Awolowo once said, "kaka ka dobale fun gambari ka kuku roju ku" (meaning, "we would rather die than bow and submit to the Fulani").

Those words are as true today as they were when Awolowo spoke them.