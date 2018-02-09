Targeting Women Segment, Spectranet launches “EVO” MiFi to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Lagos; 9th February 2018: With a resolve to foster love and affection this Valentine’s Day and connect with the young-at-hearts, leading broadband and internet services provider, Spectranet 4GLTE is launching a limited edition EVO MiFi, with unheard of bundled Data benefits for carefree communication.

Artistically designed for younger people, EVO MiFi comes bundled with two different data plans at #20,000 with 40GB Data and at #25,000 with Unlimited Data respectively. In addition, customers will enjoy 50% data bonus in their next 6 renewals within 210 days of activation. With limited edition, Spectranet encourages all Nigerians especially women, to walk into any of the Spectranet exclusive shops or Dealers and purchase one for their loved ones. The offer is till the stocks lasts.

According to Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Awasthi, the launch of EVO MiFi is aimed at fostering love and bonding among the young-at –heart this Valentine season. With this innovative offer, we would like to encourage the Nigerians to express their love freely with affordable, high quality, high speed 4G data connectivity.

He added “ EVO MiFi is specifically designed as a perfect gift for women. As a mark of tribute to the entrepreneurship of Nigerian women. Spectranet plans to launch two “women only “stores in Lagos before Valentine’s day. By extending the high speed broadband connectivity to the Nigerian women , EVO MiFi will help achieve the 30% broadband penetration target set by the Nigerian Communications Commission. The target can be only attained when more people, especially women, are connected to broadband and internet services”

L-R: Head of Marketing, Spectranet 4GLTE, Mike Ogor; Customer Service Manager, Busola Akindele, and Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Awasthi at the launch of EVO MiFi to celebrate Valentine in Lagos...on Friday.

EVO MiFi is the latest addition to Spectranet MiFi family which comprises; Freedom and Pebble. The portability of the device makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor purposes.

Customers can purchase the EVO MiFi at any of Spectranet shops, sales outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. The state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016 and 2017

