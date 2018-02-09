Aniocha North Boils, As Legislative Leader Beats Clark, Abscond With Mace

The Legislative Arm of Aniocha North Local Government Area is presently in disarray following the alleged torture meted on the Clark of the House, Mrs Ifeoma Igbordo by the Leader of the House, Ekene Nwaonye.

Trouble started Thursday after the House concluded its sitting when Nwaonye requested that the Clark hand over the Mace, the symbol of authority to him but Igbordo refused, leading to her being allegedly beaten up by the Leader.

Our source said, “When the Clark refused to handover the Mace to him, he decided to forcefully take the Mace from her but the Clark refused which resulted into argument”.

According to our source, Nwaonye then pounced on the Clark and tore her cloth in a bid to get possession of the Mace, “he was able to take the Mace from her and entered into his car and zoomed off”.

It was gathered that the Clark then reported to her husband who formally launched a complaint at the Issele-Uku Divisional Police Station and the office of the Department of Security Service (DSS), who stormed the Council to apprehend the fleeing lawmaker.

As at the time of the report, news of his arrest was sketchy; however our source said the leadership of the Council was on top of the matter.

The Special Adviser to the Council Chairman, Matthew Nwanaza, told our correspondent that the chairman, Chuks Oseme, was unhappy over the development.

It would be recalled that political crisis brewed in the Council following alleged fight between the council chairman, Oseme and the member representing Aniocha North constituency in the state Assembly, Emeka Nwobi and the sacked Commissioner for culture and tourism, Dan Okenyi, following power tussle of who controls the council.

A faction of councilors were allegedly sworn-in Monday 15th January 2018, by Mr. Nwobi and Mr. Okenyi at the council secretariat, Issele-Uku with Nwobi loyalist, Ekene Nwaonye of ward 8, as the legislative leader without the consent of the council boss, Mr. Oseme.