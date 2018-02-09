OSPOLY Mass Communication Alumni felicitates with outstanding immigration officer, Ambaliyu Babatunde on promotion

The Alumni of the department of Mass Communication, Osun State Polytechnic Iree today felicitated with one of the products of the department who is currently an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Ambaliyu Babatunde on promotion to higher rank.

Ambaliyu Babatunde was one of the 78 officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service in the Osun State Command who were promoted and decorated with their new ranks on Tuesday.

The Comptroller of NIS in the state, Mr Adebowale Idowu charged the officers to rededicate themselves to their duties by continue to work hard in their various duty posts.

He noted that the Osun State command of the NIS is known for discipline and hardworking and charged his men to do more. He said the promotion of the officers was unique and urged them to add more efforts so as to justify the elevation.

The ceremony was attended by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Aboluwoye Akinwande Ebenezer, the Comptroller of the Nigerian Prison Service, Mr Segun Oluwasemire and the Assistant Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Indubusi Agu as well as top echelon of the NIS in Osun including the Assistant Comptroller of the NIS who is also the Passport Control Officer (PCO) in the State, Prince Adedayo Oyinlola.

In a statement issued by the OSPOLY Mass Communication Alumni in Osogbo, signed by the National President, Mr Sunday Ojelabi and the MAOS coordinator in Osun, Mr Olayemi Sanusi, the body congratulated Ambaliyu Babatunde on his promotion.

MAOS therefore charged Ambaliyu Babatunde to continue to be a good ambassador of the department of Mass Communication of OSPOLY by giving his his best in serving the humanity through the immigration.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr Fimihan Adeoye and the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Osun state, Mr Adebowale Idowu decorating one of the newly promoted officers of the immigration, Mr Ambaliyu Babatunde at the immigration office in Osogbo