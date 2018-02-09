UNIOSUN student remanded in prison for stealing

A magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State has remanded a 300 level student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Oluwasesin Olusegun in Ilesha prison custody over alleged burglary and theft.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Abiodun Fagboyinbo told the court that the undergraduate broke into one Oyedele Jamal's home and made away with his valuable items.

The prosecutor said the student committed the offences on the 25th of November, 2017, at about 1:10am at Adeoti Street Alekuwodo Area, Osogbo.

Fagboyinbo said the items allegedly stolen by Olusegun and others include one iPhone 7 valued at N310,000, one Nokia phone valued at N19,000, one Infinix phone, one HP laptop, one Laptop charger, one Samsung X6, one Gionee phone and cash sum of N35,000.

Inspector Medinat Badmus, the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) while addressing the court said the accused was apprehended as one of the phones that were stolen was tracked

The prosecutor told the court that the accused committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 312 and 316 and punishable under Sections 519,411 and 427 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person who had no counsel pleaded not guilty to the 4-count preferred against him.

The Magistrate, O. A. Ayilara ordered that the accused be remanded in Ilesha prison custody. Ayilara adjourned the case till 26th of February, 2018.