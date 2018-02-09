Buhari sacks Justices of Federal High Court Ademola, Tokode

President Muhammadu has approved the the sack of two Justices following the recommendation of National Judicial Council (NJC), presidential aide Shehu Garba said in a statement, Friday.

“Following recommendations from the National Judicial Council (NJC), President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the compulsory retirement of Honourable Justice A. F. A Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and the dismissal from office of Honourable Justice O.O Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court,” he said.

“The disciplinary actions on the two Justices are in pursuance of section 292 (1) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

“Justice O.O. Tokode is also to refund all salaries and allowances earned illegally from 2nd December, 2015 when he was sworn-in as a Judge of the Federal High Court to date.”

“The President urges judicial officers to be alive to their responsibilities and eschew corruption in the discharge of their duties.”

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced the process of ensuring that persons, Judges and Justices recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for appointment into various Courts of Record in the instant are fit and proper, and are not under any disability to function as Judicial Officers.

The President's position is in furtherance of the executive powers vested in him under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution, which allows him as the appointing authority to exercise same reasonably, taking all relevant factors into consideration.

Nigerians are assured that President Buhari will issue his approval or otherwise as soon as the process of the background verification is completed. Shehu Garba said.