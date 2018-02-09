FG Delegation, Gov Shettima, National Assembly Members Condole COAS on the Death of his Father in Maiduguri

The National Security Adviser NSA, General Babagana Monguno retired who led federal government delegation to Maiduguri Borno state to condole the Chief of Army Staff COAS, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Burutai over the death or his father Friday early morning after a brief illness while on admission at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital UMTH

The leader of the FG delegation, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali and Minister of State, Works, Power and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shehuri said baba lived a remarkable life worthy of emulation and left behind a legacy or stock to be reckoned with by everybody.

As a retired soldier of the Nigerian army who fought the first world war, he gave birth to many children and among them is the COAS whom he trained and survived to see him join the Nigerian army too while the father was alive and rose credibly to the rank of Lt. General and position of COAS during his lifetime as a father.

The NSA prayed Allah to grant late Yusuf Bututai mercy and forgive him as well bless the wife and children he left behind.

The Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima in his remark said the mammoth crowd that converged at the Jummaat Mosque and performed the burial and funeral prayers of the late Yusuf Burutain was a clear testimony that our baba lived a better and honest live.

He prayed for Gid to grant him eternal rest and fieguve all Hus sins. Other dignitoires at the burial and funeral prayers include the Chairman Sehate Committee in defence, Senator Abu Kyari, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, House if Reps member Aliyu Betara amibg others.

Late Yusuf Burutai aka Baba died Friday morning, 9th February 2018 at the aged of 106 years. He is survived by one wife, 15 children comprising of 10 females and 5 males among the children, is the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, as an ex soldier.

According to family source and associate friend to COAS, Usman Mari Kidah, the deceased died after a briief illness of about 4 days while on hospital bed at UMTH.

He also worked with late Waziri Ibrahim Biu, the former Minister Information during the late Northern Premier, Sir Ahnadu Bello and Former Northern Region, Grand Khadi Musa kidah after his retirement from the Nigerian military