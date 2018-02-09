Borno Reconstructs 50, 000 Structures Destroyed by Boko HaramInsurgents in Liberated Communities

Sequel to the gradual return of peace to most parts of Borno state, Borno state Government has reconstructed over 50, 000 houses, clinics, classrooms, water points, police stations and other public structures destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

The Borno State Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum disclosed this in Maiduguri, adding that, the projects were executed in 16 local government areas of the state liberated by the Nigerian military under the state government Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) programme.

He also said that the projects were designed to fast track the rehabilitation and resettlement of the IDPs displaced by the boko haram insurgency.

He said, "For us to achieve maximum security in the region the military operation must be accompanied by stabilisation and intelligence.

“The Borno Government has so far started reconstruction projects in 16 local government areas; basic amenities like water, health and education were being provided by the government.

" About 26 mega schools are under construction so as to take care of the increasing number of orphans in the state. In Bama Local Government Area the government reconstructed over 11, 000 homes, and in Mobbar, Damasak over 6, 000 homes reconstructed. likewise other local government councils: Gwoza, Chibok and Damboa, among others, have received similar attention,” Umara said.

Professor Umara further said that the state government had successfully resettled displaced persons at konduga, Dikwa, Mafa, Gwoza, Mobbar, Askira, Ngala, Kukawa, Monguno and Damboa, amongst others.

The commissioner also said that the state government had implemented various programmes to augment interventions by the Federal Government and development organisations to mitigate the effects of humanitarian crisis caused by the insurgency.

He added that the total destructions made by the book Haram insurgents in Borno State was estimated at over 9 billion US dollars equipment to about N2.7 trillion.