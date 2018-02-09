Attack On Former Iyc President, Dr. Chris Ekiyor Along East Westroad: Iyc Call On Federal Government To Take Drastic Steps Before Thenation Security Situation Degenerate Into Anarchy

The President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Eric Omare has expressed deep worries about the degenerating security situation in the country. Omare said this while reacting to the suspected Fulani herdsmen attack on former President of the IYC, Dr. Chris Ekiyor along the East West road between Ughelli and Patani, Delta State in the late hours of Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

The two assailants sporadically shot into the car of Dr. Ekiyor and he was only saved by the fact that he was using a bullet proof car.

The attack on Dr. Ekiyor, a former Commissioner in Delta State is just a reflection of the general security situation in different parts of the country.

It would be recalled that prominent Nigerians such as Chief Olu Falae, travellers along the Benin to Lagos road and other parts of the country have been subjects of attacks in recent times.

The security situation in all parts of the country is degenerating and calls for urgent actions by the federal government to arrest the situation. The gradual arms buildup in different parts of the country towards the 2019 elections is worrisome and may lead to a full blown war if urgent steps are not taken.

It is totally unacceptable to private citizens from a section of the country to have access to guns and using it to maim and kill others without commiserate response by the federal government.

The IYC therefore call on President Buhari and the relevant security agencies to take drastic steps to stop the slide in the nation’s security before the situation get out of hand and result in unnecessary war in Nigeria.

Signed for the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide: