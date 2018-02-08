Sex Dolls in Abuja? (2)

Consequences

There are dire consequences for using sex toys and dolls. First is that our land will be heavily cursed by God and when that happens, we will start experiencing so much calamities; worse than we are already seeing now. And these curses sure will turn generational. Secondly, these demonic objects will attract legions of sex demons (incumbi and succumbi) spirits to the users and the environment. Then, it will make you permanently spiritually unfit and cause leakages of spiritual powers, gifts, confidence and abilities. It can also lead to psychological and mental hang-ups that can make one hate or withdraw from the opposite sex, and thereby not fulfilling the original plans of God to have a healthy sexual relationship and union.

Incumbus and Succumbus (sex demons)

You cannot use or keep sex toys, objects, dolls, pornographic materials or masturbate without opening doors for very sex hungry marauding demon spirits. There are satanic spirits that specialise in attacking humans through sex. Like the bible has given us a little window into the dark world, these demons like their fellows go to and fro, day and night searching for victims. In fact, Jesus said they roam about looking for where to enter and occupy. True. And worse, they are in millions and that was why Jesus could cast out thousands of them from just one person! And seven terrible ones from the woman prostitute - Mary Magdalene:

"Not long afterwards Jesus began a tour of the nearby cities and villages to announce the Good news concerning the kingdom of God. He took his twelve disciples with him, along with some women he had healed and from whom he had cast out evil spirits. Among them were Mary Magdalene, from whom he had cast out seven demons. Joanna, the wife of Chuza, Herod's business manager, Susanna, and many others.

- Luke 8:1-3.

All prostitutes, immoral sinners including sex toy users and other 'masturbators' are possessed with sex demonic spirits. You may not know all they battle with until they open up. They struggle with many seen and unseen things and beings - physically and spiritually; even in their dreams. Mary Magdalene; a prostitute and other women were having these issues until they came to Jesus who cast out those spirits upon their repentance. And they became free. Look at Mary, after that encounter with Jesus her real person, her gift and love for God came out. She immediately became one of the most trusted followers of the Lord Jesus. She ministered to Jesus, stood by Him at the Cross, watched His burial, came early to observe his sepulchre and also was privileged to see the risen Lord. Wow!.You real personality, your love for God will only come out when you throw away or burn those instruments of immorality called sex dolls, toys and vibrators. True. Burn those toys now! We will continue next. God bless!

