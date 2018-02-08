BREAKING: Okowa Sacks Two Commissioners, Redeploy Four Others

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has sacked two Commissioners over alleged non-performance and redeployed four others to other ministries with effect from today 8 February, 2018.

The two Commissioners relieved of their offices includes, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Azinge and the Commissioner in charge of the Directorate of Arts, Culture and Tourism Chief Dan Okenyi.

It was gathered that the governor had directed the affected Commissioners to immediately hand over government properties in their possessions to the Permanent Secretaries (PS) of their former ministries.

Those redeployed are: Mr Asupa Fortete, the Commissioner in charge of Directorate of Youth Development has been redeployed to Urban Renewal while Mr Karo Ilolo, who was in charge of Urban Renewal, has been redeployed to the Directorate of Youth Development.

It was also gathered that the Commissioner that was in charge of the Directorate of Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, Mr Bright Edejero, has been taken to the Ministry of Science and Technology while the Dean of Commissioners who was in charge of Science and Technology, Joyce Overah, has been moved to the Directorate of Local Government Affairs.

It would be recalled that last week, there was apprehension among the Commissioners following plans by Okowa to dissolve his cabinet and inject fresh blood into the system ahead of the 2019 general elections.

An impeccable Government House source confided in The Nigerian Voice that Okowa in an Exco meeting held last week which lasted till about 9pm, told the Commissioners of his concluded arrangement to dissolve his cabinet in no distance time and begged that those that would be affected should not leave the party.

Also, Dan Okenyi, was redeployed from the lucrative Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Development to the Directorate of Arts, Culture and Tourism, following alleged forgery of Okowa’s signature and his involvement in alleged land racketeering.